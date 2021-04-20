Local unemployment rate dips to 7.3%

The unemployment rate across the Buffalo Niagara region dipped to a four-month low of 7.3% during March, fueled by a modest uptick in hiring, the state Labor Department said Tuesday.

The jobless rate was the lowest since it stood at 6.5% in November, but unemployment remains a persistent problem, with joblessness still higher than the 5.2% rate a year ago, before the pandemic spurred lockdowns that wiped out more than 110,000 jobs in a single month.

The lower unemployment rate is a sign of improvement for the region's job market, and economists expect to see hiring accelerate in the coming months as the weather warms and more people are vaccinated against Covid-19.

The improvement in unemployment during March came from two factors: The number of people holding jobs rose by 1% from February, although there currently are 13,000 fewer people who are employed than there was in March 2020.

And the number of people who are currently looking for a job but can't find one fell by almost 10% from February, although the region still has nearly 11,000 more unemployed people than it did a year ago.

