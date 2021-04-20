 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local unemployment rate dips to 7.3%
0 comments

Local unemployment rate dips to 7.3%

Support this work for $1 a month
US jobless claims fall to 684,000, fewest since pandemic

A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed in Salem, N.H. After a year of ghostly airports, empty sports stadiums and constant Zoom meetings, growing evidence suggests that the economy is strengthening. Hiring picked up in March 2021. Business restrictions have eased as the pace of viral infections has ebbed. Yet the economy remains far from normal.

 Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The unemployment rate across the Buffalo Niagara region dipped to a four-month low of 7.3% during March, fueled by a modest uptick in hiring, the state Labor Department said Tuesday.

The jobless rate was the lowest since it stood at 6.5% in November, but unemployment remains a persistent problem, with joblessness still higher than the 5.2% rate a year ago, before the pandemic spurred lockdowns that wiped out more than 110,000 jobs in a single month.

The lower unemployment rate is a sign of improvement for the region's job market, and economists expect to see hiring accelerate in the coming months as the weather warms and more people are vaccinated against Covid-19.

The improvement in unemployment during March came from two factors: The number of people holding jobs rose by 1% from February, although there currently are 13,000 fewer people who are employed than there was in March 2020.

And the number of people who are currently looking for a job but can't find one fell by almost 10% from February, although the region still has nearly 11,000 more unemployed people than it did a year ago.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 12: 2021 home remodeling trends

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Housing shortage hammers homebuyers
Business Local

Housing shortage hammers homebuyers

  • Updated

Finding a house in the Buffalo Niagara region has been getting steadily more difficult over the past three years. Agents already prepare their buyers to lose their first few attempts and to be patient.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News