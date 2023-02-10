A letter sent by a local United Auto Workers official, telling over 100 Buffalo-area members who to vote for in a runoff election, has earned a rebuke from the independent monitor overseeing the UAW International.

A copy of the letter, which was shared with The Buffalo News, includes the underlined sentence, “These are the people we need to vote for,” and lists Lauren Farrell for Region 9 director, Chuck Browning for UAW International vice president and Ray Curry for international president. UAW Region 9 is based in Amherst, on Wehrle Drive.

The unsigned letter – with the headline Harrison Buffalo 634 Newsletter – makes the unsubstantiated claim that if rival candidates win the runoff, Region 9's offices will be moved from Amherst to Pennsylvania. The person who is running against Farrell for Region 9 director, Daniel Vicente, said that claim is false.

According to an email from the UAW’s independent monitor, which was obtained by The Buffalo News, the letters were mailed to 132 members of Local 634, a chapter representing retirees.

The Detroit-based UAW International is under the oversight of a court-appointed, independent monitor following a series of corruption scandals involving UAW leaders. In a change implemented last year, UAW members are voting directly for international executive board officers, instead of through a delegate system. Three of the UAW elections held in late 2022 resulted in runoffs.

The message from the UAW monitor said the Local 634 official, who was not identified, was told the letter was a violation of runoff rules. The monitor said an investigation determined that the letter was a campaign letter; was paid for, in part, with union resources; and was sent to a list of addresses which were obtained from a union.

The monitor's message said Farrell “was not involved with the mailing or aware of the contents of the letter when it was mailed, and thus was not found to have violated the election rules.”

As a remedy, Vicente and Shawn Fain, who is in a runoff for UAW International president, were offered the opportunity to send a letter of similar length to the same 132 UAW members.

Vicente is recording secretary for UAW Local 644 in Pottstown, Pa., outside of Philadelphia, where he works as a machine operator at Dometic. In balloting last year, Vicente had the highest vote total in a three-candidate field.

But with 41% of the votes, Vicente fell short of the majority required to win. That led to the runoff between Vicente and Farrell, which is underway.

Farrell is assistant director of Region 9. The position of Region 9 director is vacant, after Jeff Binz retired last year.

In an interview, Vicente rejected the claim that Region 9's offices would be moved out of Amherst if he wins.

"Absolutely not," he said. "Under no circumstances would that even be an option."

Vicente said before he entered the race, he talked with his wife and their four children about the need for them to move to the Buffalo area if he became Region 9 director.

"That's where the headquarters is," he said. "I'm asking my members to vote for me and elect me to a leadership position, and I need to be where the headquarters is."

Vicente and Fain are part of the UAW Members United slate of candidates. In the race for UAW president, Fain trailed Curry, who is the incumbent, by less than one percentage point in a five-candidate field after last year's balloting.

Ballots for the runoff elections were mailed to members on Jan. 12. The deadline to return ballots is Feb. 28, and the vote count is scheduled to start March 1.

Vicente said he and Fain have debated whether to send their own letter to the UAW 634 members. While they haven't ruled it out, they haven't done so yet.

"We think the damage is already done," Vicente said.

Local 634 represented workers at a former General Motors Harrison Radiator division facility in Buffalo.

Sandra Engle, a UAW spokeswoman, said of the letter controversy: "The monitor’s election rules are featured on the UAW’s website, and the UAW has provided additional guidance to local unions. However, mistakes and violations have happened on both sides. We have been working with the monitor’s office to remedy the violations, where appropriate."