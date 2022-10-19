Startup spotlight: Local startup for social service organizations raises $400k

While working with community-based organizations in Western New York as consultants, Duane Conners and Jamie Bono realized all the organizations – whether they dealt with food, housing, transportation, healthcare, education or employment – all wanted the same thing: a better way to collect and communicate data.

That realization eventually led Conners and Bono to start their own company, wellconnected, in March 2021. The company developed a centralized social care platform called allco, which connects community-based organizations on a single platform.

"It's a top-to-bottom solution for community based organizations," said Conners, who serves as wellconnected's CEO. "Everything from grant reporting to case management to capacity building and understanding."

The company has since raised $550,000 of a $750,000 goal. Locally, Launch NY and the Buffalo Innovative Seed Fund contributed a combined total of $400,000. Wellconnected plans to use that money to grow their platform and hire more employees.

Connecting community members across multiple service organizations

To develop the allco platform, wellconnected partnered closely with 211 Western New York, a call center that connects people with resources and services in their communities, such as housing support, mental health care and food assistance.

211 is a national program with regional and statewide call centers.

211 maintains a directory of local community-based organizations. But to make sure that directory is up to date, 211 employees have to call those other agencies or scrape their websites, Conners said.

With allco, agencies can log in to the platform, claim their profile and update their information for free.

Organizations that pay to use the allco platform have access to additional features.

For example, if someone visits Harvest House – a Buffalo healthcare and education organization that uses the allco platform – to get healthcare, but also needs assistance finding housing, an employee at Harvest House can use allco to find local housing programs and send that person a referral through allco. The housing organization will then have access to the person's file, so the case worker there will have information about the person's situation and needs ahead of time.

When a person gets entered in the allco system by any agency on the network, they maintain a single account, Conners said.

"They don't have to re-intake you and understand your whole story because all of your information can go with you," Conners said. "They can open up your account, review your profile and start supporting you without you having to walk through any sort of traumatic backstory. The last thing we want to do is hinder anybody from seeking support."

The platform also makes it easier for community-based organizations to report required information to granting agencies or government bodies, Conners said.

Wellconnected sees growth beyond New York

In Western New York, the allco platform has facilitated 43,000 referrals for service for 40,000 people, Bono said.

There are around 100 community-based organizations using allco. Sixty are paying to use the platform, and 40 are maintaining their profiles for free, Conners said.

Beyond Western New York, wellconnected recently onboarded the Southern Tier 211 region to the allco platform and are in the process of adding the Hudson Valley and Long Island regions.

Wellconnected plans to use the funds from Launch NY and the Buffalo Innovation Seed Fund to scale the allco platform to the entire Northeastern United States by working with 211 centers in other states.

The company currently has five employees and is looking to hire three more for engineering and community engagement positions.

– Natalie Brophy

THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT

What: The Buffalo-based venture development organization Launch NY received a $750,000 grant from the federal government.

Tell me more: Launch NY provides mentoring and funding to early-stage startups in the 27 westernmost counties of New York State.

The grant from the Economic Development Administration will support and expand Launch NY's #InvestLocal financing programs, which will bring more funding to innovative startups in and around Buffalo, Binghamton, Ithaca, Rochester, and Syracuse.

Launch NY also won a $750,000 grant from the federal government in 2021. The organization used that money to develop its Fast Forward initiative, designed to catapult seed-stage companies to greater heights with intensive portfolio management programming.

Why it matters: This grant will enable the organization to continue and expand its mission of building up the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Upstate New York and creating jobs and wealth.

Launch NY has invested more than $9 million in 84 startups that have gone on to create 473 jobs, attract $157 million in additional funding and generate $50 million in annual revenues. More than 40% are led by underrepresented founders.

"Our ultimate goal is to increase the amount, impact, and sustainability of seed capital for seed stage startups in order to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem that catalyzes innovation and fuels economic growth across the region," Launch NY President and CEO Marine LaVigne said in a statement. "This grant will help us achieve that goal by ensuring that Launch NY can continue providing access to 'first money in' for under-resourced entrepreneurs."

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

A pair of new retailers – Sierra and Homesense – picked Amherst for their first stores in Western New York.

Josh Allen and Kaleida leaders announced the largest gift yet for the Patricia Allen Fund – $2 million from West Herr Automotive.

A strike has ended at Sysco Syracuse, which was affecting about 30 drivers from the Buffalo area.

A Buffalo Bills stadium deal won't be done for months as another extension agreement was reached.

Local hotel operator Jay Patel purchased the Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga.

The final phase of the Colvin Estates housing development in Buffalo is getting underway.

A conference examined ways to improve food security in Buffalo: The American Food Equity Conference identified programs that will help ease the food insecurity plaguing Buffalo’s East Side and other low-income areas. But they need money to succeed.

Workers at the Geico office in Amherst are trying to form a union and become the insurer's first site to successfully organize – but it won't be easy.

A new microbrewery is on tap for the West Side neighborhood near the H.H. Richardson complex.

Plans to turn the former Lion Brewery on Jefferson Avenue into apartments won backing from the Buffalo Planning Board.

A Cleveland auto dealer plans to open a car sales business on the site of the former Parker's Great British Institution business across from the Tesla plant on South Park Avenue.

The president of Oishei Children's Hospital is leaving for a new job.

