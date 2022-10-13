Local investor Jay Patel buys Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga

Local hospitality operator Jayesh Patel has acquired one of the region's largest hotels – the struggling Millennium Airport Hotel Buffalo in Cheektowaga – in a major bet on a revival of the hospitality industry.

Patel's Rudra Management & Rosewood Hotels paid $6.7 million through a limited-liability company to buy the 301-room hotel through an online auction in early September, according to deed records filed this week with the Erie County Clerk's Office.

That's more than triple the starting bid of $2 million, and equates to $22,265 per room.

Patel said the hotel will be operated as an independent for the first year, while it undergoes a renovation and Patel negotiates a new brand contract.

Patel said he is "in conversations with multiple different brands," including flagships like Marriott, Hyatt and Hilton, so the extent and type of renovation would depend on "the brand offers and the brands' desire to fly their flag here."

The acquisition adds to Patel's existing portfolio of over 25 hotels in Western New York, Rochester, Syracuse, northwestern Pennsylvania, Baltimore and Georgia. However, most of those are midrange or economy hotels or motels, making the eight-story upscale Millennium more unique among Patel's holdings.

"The location is the first thing that attracted us. Our office is right around the corner," Patel said. "We had our eyes on the property, how neglected it was, and what was the potential for the hotel. That was one of the biggest reasons."

The prominent suburban hotel – located next to the Walden Galleria – had been operated by Millennium Hotels and Resorts, but was owned by a group of investors.

They chose to sell the 50-year-old full-service hotel after Millennium decided to end its brand relationship after 17 years at a time when the hospitality industry is still struggling amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and continued traveler hesitation. As a result, the hotel was sold "unencumbered by management and debt" and "free and clear of leases and franchise obligations."

Patel's company is currently engaged in four to six months of planning the work, which he said would be mainly cosmetic and modernizing the hotel.

In the meantime, he said the hotel would remain open, unless a temporary or partial closure is necessitated to reconfigure any part of it. Occupancy is currently running around 40% to 45%, with typical rates of $90 to $110 per night.

"I feel very confident about the future of the hospitality industry," Patel said. "Taking existing inventory and upgrading it makes a lot of sense."

Built in 1973, the Millennium stands on 8 acres at 2040 Walden Ave., and includes 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space, as well as Walden's Restaurant and Twigs Lounge. Previously a Four Points by Sheraton, it was taken over as part of a package of hotels in 1999 by London-based Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, a hospitality management and real estate firm that owns, manages and operates more than 145 hotels in 80 locations.