Local home builders are busy – but they could be busier – as shortages hold them back

Builders say demand isn't the problem. Instead, it's a lack of available land that can be turned into building sites that's holding back construction, on top of the rising prices and supply shortages.

Lack of land

That's the key. Homebuilders depend on finding enough land on which they can build, and then getting the approval to do so from municipalities. The supply chain issues and costs are also factors, but those are irrelevant if the land isn't there or the towns say no.

And that's been a big problem here, because of more stringent regulatory reviews, and the difficulty in finding shovel-ready land or even lots that are already primed for construction. A lot of the properties also have significant wetlands or lack sewer capacity. And that's limiting where builders and buyers are going and how long it takes to build.

"It’s a challenge to find the right piece and get it approved and get it out there," said Patrick A. Marrano, president and CEO of Marrano Homes.

New building locally would be up even more – "if we had land," said David L. Capretto, president of Forbes-Capretto Homes.

