Local colleges playing the name game

1 of 2 The former D'Youville College will now be known as D'Youville University.

What's in a name?

Local colleges, it seems, can't start calling themselves universities fast enough.

It started in February, when Buffalo’s D’Youville College held a day-long party with music, food and gifts for students, faculty and staff to celebrate its new moniker, D’Youville University.

A month later, it was Daemen College in Amherst that renamed itself Daemen University. President Gary Olson announced “a campus-wide celebration of this milestone” to follow his State of the University address on April 27.

And Medaille College in Buffalo plans to do the same. It has announced it will also seek state approval to become Medaille University, which, based on the previous experience, will likely be further cause for celebration.

What's the big deal about a name?

It starts with a rule change.

Small, private colleges in New York that have been trying to qualify as universities for years won out in January, when the State Board of Regents updated its old-school definition of “university.”

The new definition broadened the wording about what qualifies as a university, bringing it in line with what's used in the nation’s other 49 states.

The result: Many New York “colleges” suddenly were able to apply for university status. So far, D’Youville, Daemen, Utica College and Touro College in New York City have succeeded in making the switch.