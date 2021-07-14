Lloyd Taco owner butts heads with city over outdoor music on Elmwood

"I think it's worth exploring, and that's what we're here to do," Cimino said. "This is not something that is foreign to other cities. If they've found a way to work through it, then we can work together to find a way through it."

Cimino and his team want to open another Lloyd Taco Factory in the vacant former Cecelia's restaurant at 716 Elmwood, featuring indoor and outdoor dining.

But expanding and enhancing the outdoor plans are a significant component of the venture – which will have significantly more seating and guests outside than inside. The plan includes an outdoor bar, along with an enclosed outdoor courtyard patio surrounded by 10-foot-high acoustic fencing that would host live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings during the summer.

"We're no strangers to trying new things in the city," Cimino said. "We won't be giving up on this front."

"We're going to provide additional barriers on both sides so that this sound is only experienced in that immediate area," he said.

But that wasn't enough for the Planning Board, which has imposed the same restrictions on new restaurants in the city for over two decades.

"We're not picking times out of a hat," board chair James Morrell said. "This has been going on for 20 years."