Lights, pressure, pitch: What 43North finalists face onstage at Shea's

"It's a very stressful situation," said William Maggio, a past chairman of 43North who serves as the night's emcee. "It's hot up there under those lights. It's about as close to a 'Shark Tank' experience as you can get."

Verivend's leaders have watched the competition before, so they know what they're in for.

"I think we need to engage the crowd," said Jonathan Ebel, Verivend's chief technology officer.

"There's a reason they put it in this public arena with thousands of people watching. It wasn't so that it would be a private pitch directly to investors," he said. "Clearly we have to engage the people that are there and make it somewhat entertaining. I hope we're able to actually accomplish that."

Maggio tries to help the finalists calm their nerves when they step onstage, with a joke or a self-deprecating remark.

"Everybody reacts differently," he said. "The first thing that they've got to adjust to quickly is, there's 3,000 people out in the audience. When you're on that stage, you can see 3,000 people. Some people do really, really well. Some people freeze."