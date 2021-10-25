Lights, pressure, pitch: What 43North finalists face onstage at Shea's

Imagine delivering a two-minute pitch to investors – "Shark Tank" style – with $1 million on the line.
Now picture making that same presentation on the lighted stage of Shea's Buffalo Theatre, before a packed house.
That's what the founders of the Buffalo-based fintech Verivend are preparing for. They're honing their pitch in hopes of winning the $1 million grand prize, or one of seven runner-up prizes of $500,000, in the 43North business plan competition.
With the finals just days away, Verivend's founders are reviewing that pitch again and again.
They're getting down to the essence of the message, and understand presentation is key.
They're trying to figure out how to make a solid case to judges who want facts and numbers, while keeping the audience interested.
It's not just any investment pitch: Not only does Verivend have to convince the judges that they're the best startup on the stage, but that they have what it takes to grow and thrive in Buffalo Niagara.
For Verivend, that pitch has been months in the making. It's the culmination of work that started this summer, when the application window opened.
Verivend is one of 19 startups in the contest, and one of five locally based finalists. As 43North competitors learn each year, it's not just about the quality of their business idea – it's also about selling it to the judges who award the prize money.
"It's a very stressful situation," said William Maggio, a past chairman of 43North who serves as the night's emcee. "It's hot up there under those lights. It's about as close to a 'Shark Tank' experience as you can get."
Verivend's leaders have watched the competition before, so they know what they're in for.
"I think we need to engage the crowd," said Jonathan Ebel, Verivend's chief technology officer.
"There's a reason they put it in this public arena with thousands of people watching. It wasn't so that it would be a private pitch directly to investors," he said. "Clearly we have to engage the people that are there and make it somewhat entertaining. I hope we're able to actually accomplish that."
Maggio tries to help the finalists calm their nerves when they step onstage, with a joke or a self-deprecating remark.
"Everybody reacts differently," he said. "The first thing that they've got to adjust to quickly is, there's 3,000 people out in the audience. When you're on that stage, you can see 3,000 people. Some people do really, really well. Some people freeze."
Maggio recalled watching one finalist start to walk out, then turn around, and have to be coaxed back. Another contestant shook Maggio's hand – and wouldn't let go for a few awkward moments. Yet another competitor finished answering the judges' questions, was thanked by Maggio, "and then froze. He just stood there. He didn't know which direction to walk."
Verivend's leaders were preparing to cope with those pressures, while hashing out their presentation on a whiteboard. They need to tell the judges what Verivend does, how it's performed so far, and what sets it apart from competitors.
"We're kind of taking the movie production approach, where we've got a real long script and a lot of footage, and now we're just chopping stuff down to the cutting room floor to figure out what is the actual focus that we need to have," said Rodney Reisdorf, the CEO.
Reisdorf isn't approaching this like a traditional pitch to investors.
"Yes, you're getting money and the money is going to help grow the business," he said.
"But it's more than just about Verivend or the business that wins the competition," he said. "It's about, how are you going to use that investment to not only grow your business, but grow the economy: job growth, strategic partnerships, customers within the Buffalo market."
Ebel, Reisdorf and Aaron Santarosa co-founded Verivend in 2019. For the competition, Reisdorf and Ebel will share the pitching duties, explaining how the startup's technology can make it easier for businesses to pay customers and be paid by them.
Verivend's first task is to get past a round of judging on Wednesday at Seneca One tower. Only 10 of the 19 companies will advance to Shea's on Thursday, to present to a different panel of judges.
At Shea's, each of the finalists will make a two-minute pitch. Then the judges get to ask questions. The unscripted exchanges can create lively moments for the audience.
And they can make a difference to judges interested, not only in picking the best startups, but the best startups that are a fit for Buffalo.
At the 2018 finals, a judge pressed Lindsey Tropf about why she would want to move her business, Immersed Games, from Gainesville, Fla., to Buffalo, given the two cities' weather reputations.
"I won't have to lose two weeks of development every year fleeing the state from a hurricane," Tropf said. The audience laughed and applauded in approval. (Immersed Games went on to win a $500,000 prize.)
As Verivend gets ready to tell its story, the company just announced it has raised over $2.5 million from local and out-of-town investors. The business has grown to 10 full-time and five part-time employees, based at Serendipity Labs' offices inside the Seneca One tower.
Reisdorf said the timing seemed perfect for Verivend to enter this year.
"Obviously the 43North competition didn't happen last year – we would have been way too early," Reisdorf said. "And with our trajectory, probably another year we would have been too late."
The company is among the 6% of this year's 43North applicants to make it this far. On finals night, only eight startups will win prize money, adding to the drama and tension.