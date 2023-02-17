Life Storage is saying no to Public Storage's $11 billion hostile takeover bid.

The Amherst-based self storage company rejected the takeover bid on Thursday, saying it significantly undervalues its business and discounts its prospects to grow even further.

"The proposal is not in the best interests of shareholders," said Mark Barberio, Life Storage's non-executive chairman. "The board believes Life Storage will deliver greater risk-adjusted total shareholder returns as a standalone company than through the proposed transaction."

Life Storage, in a statement, said it believes the Public Storage bid, disclosed on Feb. 5 after a similar offer made privately late last year also was rejected, "significantly undervalues" the company at a time when its executives believe it is poised to increase its earnings faster than its suitor.

"Life Storage believes the proposed transaction is an opportunistically timed attempt to transfer Life Storage's upside potential to Public Storage's shareholders," the statement said.

The rejection does not mean the takeover fight is over. Public Storage could increase its offer, or another suitor could step in with its own bid.

The takeover bid, if successful, would further pare the already small ranks of publicly traded companies based in the Buffalo Niagara region. Columbus McKinnon, a materials handling equipment maker long based in Amherst, said last year that it would move its corporate headquarters to North Carolina, leaving the region with 18 publicly traded companies based here.

The bid by Public Storage, if successful, would make the nation's largest public storage company even bigger and bring more consolidation to a highly fragmented market that is dominated by mom-and-pop operators and regional players in a field that has relatively low barriers to entry and requires little technical expertise.

The bid by Public Storage to acquire Life Storage would give the California-based company more than 14% of the self-storage market and give it a much bigger cushion over its nearest rival, ExtraSpace Storage.

The deal also would combine two companies that have modest overlap. Public Storage gets almost 25% of its revenue from the Los Angeles and San Francisco markets. Life Storage's facilities are concentrated in Florida and Texas, with New York City ranking as its top market by revenue.

That fragmentation also has meant that the industry's biggest players have focused more on making acquisitions than building their own self-storage facilities. Indeed, Life Storage's strategy in becoming the industry's No. 4 player has been to only grow through acquisition.

"Since announcing our proposal, we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from both companies’ shareholders who clearly recognize the significant benefits uniquely achievable as part of a larger Public Storage platform," Public Storage said in a statement. "We are encouraged that Life Storage appears, for the first time, willing to shift towards good-faith discussions regarding our proposal and we look forward to concrete next steps in that direction.”

In rejecting the offer, Life Storage noted that its same-store revenues have grown by an average of 9.6% over the past three years, while net operating income has increased at a 13% pace.

The company said its operating margins are growing faster than Public Storage's and noted that it's back-office technology has been improving profitability and reducing costs.

"Life Storage has a strong platform for continued growth with a diversified portfolio in high-value, fast-growing markets and a best-in-class operating platform," said Joseph Saffire, the company's chief executive officer. "Life Storage is positioned to build on its momentum."

The Public Storage bid values each Life Storage share at around $129.30 per share – a 17% premium from its closing price before the offer was disclosed. Life Storage shares closed Thursday – before the rejection was disclosed – at $122.