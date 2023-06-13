Life Storage plans to cut 116 local jobs, as the Amherst-based company prepares to be acquired by Extra Space Storage.

The job cuts would represent about 47% of the self-storage company’s local workforce of 248, according to a filing with the state Labor Department on Tuesday. Life Storage said the employee separations will occur from July 20 to Aug. 3.

The company’s local operations are headquartered at 6467 Main St. Utah-based Extra Storage is in the midst of completing a deal for Life Storage presently valued at $11.5 billion.

Shareholders of the two companies are scheduled to vote on the acquisition on July 18. The deal is expected to be completed soon after that, Life Storage said in a regulatory filing.

Extra Space Storage indicates some local jobs will remain after Life Storage merger is done While the fate of Life Storage's local administrative operations remains unclear with a merger on the horizon, the company acquiring Life Storage is showing interest in retaining at least some local jobs.

Extra Space plans to keep nearly 88% of Life Storage’s workforce company-wide, and to maintain the Amherst offices, said McKall Morris, an Extra Space spokeswoman.

“We anticipate having enough employees in Buffalo to keep that office open and functional there. The plan is to keep that as a regional office and have that open.”

In its annual report, Life Storage said, as of the end of 2022, it had more than 400 employees at its headquarters in support functions including accounting, human resources, customer care and management information systems.

The impact on the local workforce has been a lingering question ever since Life Storage announced it was being acquired by Extra Space, due to potential overlap in jobs between the two publicly traded companies.

Some of Extra Space’s positions are required to be based at the company’s Salt Lake City headquarters, Morris said. And the company is also eliminating some senior-level roles due to duplication.

In April, Life Storage shared with employees details of its change in control severance and retention plan “in the event there is not a go-forward position for them with Extra Space.”

And in May, Life Storage employees were notified that Extra Space would “reach out to schedule interviews with employees they are interested in for short- or long-term employment opportunities.”

Life Storage deal is a win for its shareholders Scale is important because the self storage industry is so highly fragmented, dominated by mom-and-pop operators.

Life Storage traces its roots to 1982, and was formerly known as Sovran Self Storage. The company went public in 1995 and changed its name to Life Storage in 2016.

The deal will create the nation’s largest self-storage company. Extra Space currently is the second-biggest firm, with an 8.8% market share, while Life Storage is tied for third-biggest, with a 4.4% market share.