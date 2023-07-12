Amherst-based Life Storage has named a new chief financial officer, following the death of Alex Gress on Sunday.
David Dodman, the company's chief operating officer, will add the duties of CFO, Life Storage said Tuesday. Dodman, 49, has been with the company since 2018 and was named COO in 2022.
Gress had served as CFO since January. He died while competing in the Ironman 70.3 Muskoka triathlon in Huntsville, Ont.
Life Storage is in the final stages of being acquired by Utah-based Extra Space Storage.
Life Storage, which went public in 1995, is among the small number of publicly traded companies based in the Buffalo area. The deal is a reminder of how pressure from shareholders and rival bidders can determine the fate of publicly held companies.