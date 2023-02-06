Life Storage, the Amherst-based company that is one of the biggest self-storage facility operators in the country, has received an unsolicited $11 billion takeover bid from Public Storage, the nation's biggest self-storage operator.

The takeover bid, revealed by Public Storage on Sunday night, values each Life Storage share at around $129.30 per share – a 17% premium from its closing price on Friday.

Life Storage shares jumped by 11%, or $12.23, to $122.81 per share in early trading on Monday. Public Storage shares fell by more than 1% to just under $304 per share.

The public bid came after Public Storage privately approached Life Storage officials about an acquisition, but were rebuffed.

Life Storage, in a statement, said the terms of the deal offered by Public Storage were "substantially similar in all material respects" to the earlier offer that was made privately and was turned down.

Life Storage said it was studying the Public Storage bid and urged its shareholders to take no action.

Public Storage said the acquisition would create an industry-leading company that would have better prospects for growth and profitability.

"Our proposal would create a combined company with significant advantages, more robust operational capabilities and a strong trajectory for profitable growth," said Joe Russell, Public Storage's president and chief executive officer.

In a letter to Life Storage on Sunday, Russell expressed frustration with the Amherst company's "refusal to engage in any meaningful dialogue" over Public Storage's interest in acquiring the company – first expressed to Life Storage on Dec. 22.

On Dec. 29, Life Storage replied that the company "is not for sale," Russell said in his letter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We have made numerous attempts to engage in a constructive private dialogue with you and your board over the past two months," Russell wrote.

"Instead of meaningfully engaging with us, you sent a letter on January 31 bluntly asserting that our offer is not in the best interests of your shareholders without providing any explanation or avenue for discussion," Russell wrote. "We believe your persistent unwillingness to engage in discussions regarding this highly beneficial transaction is contrary to the interests of your shareholders."

The takeover bid, if successful, would further pare the already small ranks of publicly traded companies based in the Buffalo Niagara region. Columbus McKinnon, a materials handling equipment maker long based in Amherst, said last year that it would move its corporate headquarters to North Carolina.

The self storage industry is highly fragmented, with the five biggest operators - a group that includes both Public Storage and Life Storage - controlling only about 19% of the U.S. market, according to Morningstar Inc. analysts. Public Storage is No. 1, with a market share of about 9%.

Both companies have used a strategy of concentrating their holdings in key markets. Public Storage, for instance, gets about 25% of its operating income from the San Francisco and Los Angeles markets.

Life Storage gets just under half of its revenue from its facilities in Florida and Texas, with New York City, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta ranking among its Top 4 markets.

Public Storage is more than twice the size of Life Storage, based on some industry metrics. Public Storage's 2,836 facilities are more than double the 1,172 facilities that Life Storage operates. Public Storage has 202 million square feet of net rentable space, which is more than twice as much as the 86 million square feet that Life Storage has.

Public Storage, in its letter, said an acquisition would accelerate growth within the combined company. Russell said operating margins at Public Storage facilities are around 80%, compared with 73% for Life Storage.

Russell, in his letter, said Life Storage would benefit from the use of Public Storage's revenue generation systems and improved efficiency through economies of scale.

"Our industry leading brand, balance sheet and lower cost of capital, combined with the significant operational efficiencies we expect to achieve through the proposed transaction, will make the combined company more profitable and nimble, driving cash flow and value creation for the shareholders of the combined company," Russell wrote.

Size and concentrated markets are important for the industry's biggest players because the industry is so fragmented. The cost savings that the big players, like Public Storage and Life Storage, can offer from their centralized call centers and back office operations provide efficiencies that mom-and-pop operators can't match.

"The development process for self-storage is relatively simple compared with other real estate subsectors and the lead time required to build a self-storage facility is also quite short around one-year," said Suryansh Sharma, a Morningstar analyst, in a report on Public Storage. "Managing a local self-storage facility is also relatively simple, such that small-scale owners can operate self-storage facilities at a basic level of profitability without significant managerial or operational infrastructure."