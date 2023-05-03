While the fate of Life Storage's local administrative operations remains unclear with a merger on the horizon, the company acquiring Life Storage is showing interest in retaining at least some local jobs.

The merger has raised questions about the future of Life Storage's Main Street headquarters, which includes a call center. In its annual report, Life Storage said, as of the end of 2022, it had more than 400 employees at its headquarters in support functions including accounting, human resources, customer care and management information systems.

Life Storage agrees to be acquired by Extra Space Storage in $12.7 billion deal The deal, which has been approved by the boards of both companies, would create a company that controls about 12.9% of the U.S. self-storage market, topping the 10% market share of the current market leader, Public Storage.

Last month, Life Storage shared with employees details of its change in control severance and retention plan "in the event there is not a go-forward position for them with Extra Space."

In the latest email to workers, employees were told that Extra Space Storage will "reach out to schedule interviews with employees they are interested in for short or long-term employment opportunities." The interviews are planned for this month.

According to the message, Extra Space will make and communicate its employment decisions by the end of May.

Life Storage deal is a win for its shareholders Scale is important because the self storage industry is so highly fragmented, dominated by mom-and-pop operators.

"This is an exciting step in the effort to bring our two companies together," the message said.

But the email also noted how the uncertainty facing Life Storage workers could affect the company's ongoing operations, especially if worried employees start looking for – and find – other jobs.

"Regardless of the outcome of the talent selection process, we want to reinforce the need for our team to stay through the closing date of the merger or a transition period post the closing," the email said.

Amherst-based Life Storage in April accepted a $12.7 million merger offer from Utah-based Extra Space, the nation's No. 2 self storage company.

In a conference call with investors Wednesday, Life Storage executives reiterated that they expect the deal to close in the second half of the year, but did not otherwise comment on the impending merger. Life Storage recorded $8.3 million in merger-related expenses in the first quarter.

With Life Storage deal, breaking up will be expensive Breakup fees are standard components of merger deals, designed to make it costly for another company to step in and make a higher bid.

Company-wide, Life Storage has about 2,500 employees.

Extra Space also hosted a conference call with analysts Wednesday about its own first-quarter earnings, and said the merger remains on track. Extra Space has learned more about the efficiencies it can generate through combining the operations, CEO Joe Margolis said.

"In our underwriting, we assumed we would need to have six new regional offices," Margolis said. "We've now gone through everything, and we're going to end up with four regional offices."

He did not say where those offices would be located.

Extra Space is exploring whether to continue to use the Life Storage brand, "and whether the revenue uplift from the second brand will more than cover the cost of maintaining a second brand," Margolis said.

"We're hopeful and optimistic we're going to figure that one out, as well," he said.