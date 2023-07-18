Extra Space Storage's acquisition of Amherst-based Life Storage is about to become a reality.

Shareholders of the two self-storage companies approved the deal, in separate votes conducted on Tuesday. The deal will create the nation’s biggest self storage company by combining No. 2 Extra Space Storage with No. 4 Life Storage.

Storage wars: Inside the battle to buy Life Storage Life Storage, which went public in 1995, is among the small number of publicly traded companies based in the Buffalo area. The deal is a reminder of how pressure from shareholders and rival bidders can determine the fate of publicly held companies.

The two companies expect to complete the deal on Thursday morning, before the start of the trading day.

Over 99.9% of votes cast at the Extra Share meeting – about 90% of the outstanding shares of Extra Space common stock as of the date of record – were in favor of the deal. At the Life Storage meeting, over 99.7% of votes cast at the meeting – about 83% of the outstanding shares of Life Storage common stock as of the date of record – were in favor of the deal.

Life Storage previously notified the state Department of Labor that it intends to cut 116 local jobs as a result of the deal. The cuts are set to take effect from Thursday to Aug. 3.

Life Storage's local operations are headquartered at 6467 Main St. Extra Space, which is based in Utah, has said it will keep the Amherst location open as a regional office, and will retain about 88% of Life Storage's employees companywide.

Life Storage will end its run as a locally based, independent company. It evolved from a company that launched in 1982 as a financial planning firm, then buying its first self-storage property in 1985. The company went public in 1995, when it was still known as Sovran Self Storage.

Life Storage was caught up in an intense acquisition competition between rival bidders Public Storage and Extra Space.

California-based Public Storage approached Life Storage about a deal last December, setting the process in motion. But Extra Space ultimately prevailed, striking a deal with Life Storage that was announced in April. Based on Extra Space's stock price at the close of trading on Tuesday, the value of the deal is $11.48 billion.

Extra Space Storage, which controls about 8.7% of the self storage market, is roughly double the size of Life Storage, which has a 4.2% market share. Extra Space has 2,338 facilities across 41 states, while Life Storage has 1,198 across 37 states.

The completion of the deal will reduce the relatively small stable of publicly traded companies headquartered in the Buffalo Niagara region.