When Public Storage made an unsolicited bid to buy Life Storage late last year, it forced the Amherst self storage company to see if there were other suitors willing to pay more.

It turns out, there was one. Utah-based Extra Space Storage agreed last week to acquire Life Storage for $12.7 billion.

It was a better offer than Public Storage's unsolicited bid and it will create the nation's largest self storage company, with a market share of around 13%. The Extra Space offer is 32% higher than Life Storage's share price before Public Storage launched its bid.

"The shareholders of Life Storage are the biggest winners in the deal because of the substantial acquisition premium and the benefits of becoming a part of the biggest portfolio owner in an industry where scale is extremely important," said Morningstar analyst Suryansh Sharma.

Scale is important because the self storage industry is so highly fragmented, dominated by mom-and-pop operators. If the deal closes as planned by the end of June, Public Storage will be the nation's No. 2 self storage firm with a 10% market share and the next three biggest competitors each will have a market share of about 4%.