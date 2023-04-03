Life Storage, the Amherst self storage facility operator that had rejected an unsolicited takeover bid from Public Storage in February, agreed Monday to a merger deal with another big self-storage company, Extra Space Storage.

The $36 billion deal would combine No. 2 Extra Space Storage with No. 4 Life Storage to create the nation's largest self-storage company.

For Life Storage, the deal means its shareholders will receive a bigger payoff than they would have from the turned-down Public Storage bid.

Extra Space agreed to pay $145.82 per share – an 11% premium over Life Storage's closing price of $131.09 on Friday. It also tops the $129.30 per share offer from Public Storage.

"Following a deliberate and comprehensive review, the Life Storage Board unanimously concluded that the pending transaction with Extra Space maximizes value today and is the transaction most likely to deliver superior long-term returns for our shareholders," said Joseph Saffire, Life Storage's chief executive officer.

The deal, which has been approved by the boards of both companies, would create a company that controls about 12.9% of the U.S. self-storage market, topping the 10% market share of the current market leader, Public Storage.

The combined company, which will go by the Extra Space name will have more than 3,500 locations. The deal is expected to close by the end of June.

"The business combination is highly synergistic, creating an even stronger combined company that will drive long-term, outsized operational and external growth opportunities through scale efficiencies, higher retained cash flow, data analytics, third-party management relationships and more," said Joe Margolis, Extra Space's CEO.

Life Storage shares rose by slightly less than 3% in early trading Monday, rising $3.56 to $134.65.

Under the terns of the deal, Life Storage shareholders will receive 0.89 shares of Extra Space stock for every Life Storage share they own. Extra Space shareholders will control about 65% of the combined company's shares, while Life Storage shareholders will own about 35%.