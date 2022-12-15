Lexington Co-op workers vote to form union

Lexington Co-op workers have voted to form a union through Rochester-based Workers United.

Votes counted Thursday showed a final tally of 56-20, covering both the Hertel and Elmwood Avenue locations and affecting roughly 110 workers.

"I'm really happy this is finally happening. This is something we've been wanting for a really long time," said co-op worker Autumn D'Amico.

Workers said they wanted to have a voice in company decisions, as well as better wages, benefits and working conditions.

The co-op said it is "excited to welcome Workers United as a new partner in the workplace."

“The co-op recognizes the benefits of unions, and that both the labor movement and the cooperative movement share a long history aligned in social justice goals. Both movements provide structures for joining people together to meet their mutual needs,” said Tim Bartlett, Lexington Co-op's General Manager.

The company and union will meet soon to set up a timeline for the collective bargaining process, he said.