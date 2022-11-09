 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lexington Co-op workers begin union organizing campaign

  Updated
307586[1]

The Lexington Co-op is on Elmwood Avenue.

 Buffalo News file photo
Workers at the Lexington Co-op want to start a union.

They informed management Wednesday afternoon that workers have been signing union cards and begun organizing. Under the name Lexington Workers United, they have partnered with the same Rochester-based union that helped unionize Spot Coffee and Starbucks in Buffalo.

"Especially coming out of the uncertainty of the pandemic, things have been pretty good at the Co-op as things have stabilized, but they can be better," said Philip Kneitinger, who has worked at the Co-op for four years and as involved in unionizing efforts at Spot Coffee.

"We think having an equitable voice at the table with regards to wages, benefits, working conditions, major decisions for the Co-op, that equal voice will make things truer to the Co-op's core tenets," he said.

Workers have been pushing for a year to have worker representation on the company's board, but have not yet succeeded in doing that.

Understaffing has been a chronic problem since Covid, said Maxwell Bollman, a grocery team member at the Co-op. he said.

Workers are trying to unionize both the Hertel and Elmwood Avenue locations. If enough workers sign cards backing the union, a vote on forming a union eventually could be held.

Tim Bartlett, the store's general manager, could not be reached for comment.

