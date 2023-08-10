Unionized workers at the Lexington Co-op have reached a contract agreement, which was signed Wednesday. It affects workers at both the Hertel Avenue and Elmwood Avenue stores.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed, but workers had been pressing for better wages and working conditions, as well as representation in company decision-making.

Workers voted overwhelmingly in December to unionize with Workers United Upstate NY. They have spent the past several months negotiating a contract. At times, those negotiations were intense and difficult, according to workers and Lexington Co-op Markets General Manager Tim Bartlett.

The contract went into effect Wednesday and runs until August 2026.

Workers United represents Starbucks workers, in a campaign that inspired hundreds of coffee shops across the country to organize. Starbucks workers, which organized with Workers United in 2021, are still in the process of negotiating a contract.

