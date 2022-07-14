 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lewiston's Frontier House to get new use as short-term rentals

Frontier House

The Frontier House in Lewiston was at one time a McDonald's.

 Buffalo News file photo
It once hosted the likes of Charles Dickens, Henry Clay, Daniel Webster, Mark Twain and President William McKinley, and now the historic Frontier House in the Village of Lewiston will once again host guests coming to visit Buffalo Niagara.

Ellicott Development Co. – which acquired the vacant building in the heart of Lewiston's business district in 2019 – plans to restore the landmark former inn and turn much of it into a boutique Airbnb.

The Buffalo-based developer plans to spend $5.29 million on the rehabilitation of the 198-year-old structure at 460 Center St., creating at least six short-term rentals for tourists and five market-rate apartments on two floors, along with a restaurant or other commercial space on two other levels. The goal is to bring the 17,066-square-foot building back to life in the village's downtown.

"Lewiston is a great place for visitors and a great destination for visitors coming to the area. But also this building in and of itself is a draw," said Tom Fox, director of development for Ellicott. "We’re looking to rebrand the building, and salvage a lot of the fabric inside the building."

To accomplish that task, it's asking the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency to approve more than $650,000 in tax breaks, including a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes that would save $447,652 in property taxes, plus a sales tax incentive of $165,436 and a mortgage-recording tax abatement of $39,693. If approved, Ellicott hopes to seek building permits later this summer, start reconstruction work, and finish by next summer.

Built in 1824, and located on nearly an acre of land just an eighth of a mile up a hill from the Niagara River, Frontier House was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in July 1974, but it's been vacant since 2004. Signs listing its famous guests once hung above its porch, but its last use was as a McDonald's fast-food restaurant.

It was previously owned by Richard A. Hastings, who bought the three-story stone building for $270,000 in 2000, but wouldn't sell it for years because he hoped to redevelop it himself. The village pressured him because of 19 alleged code violations involving the exterior of the building, and threatened to prosecute him for $1,000 per day for the violations, but a planned sale to a Texas developer in late 2017 fell through because of the renovation costs.

The village agreed to buy the building in June 2018 and then seek proposals from developers, but a change in mayoral leadership meant the deal never closed. Instead, the new mayor sought out potential buyers. That's when an affiliate of Ellicott, 4600 Group LLC, purchased the property three years ago. Besides Ellicott, the ownership group includes former Niagara County Legislature Clerk Jeffrey D. Williams and the Jerome P. Williams Irrevocable Trust.

"The redevelopment plans will draw upon and celebrate the building's rich history, with the intent to make it a destination sought by visitors from outside the area," Ellicott wrote in the application. "The rehabilitation will afford tourists the opportunity to stay in this historic building while visiting the Niagara-Lewiston area."

Plans call for the basement and first floor to offer 3,586 square feet of space for a 2,500-square-foot restaurant and bar, a 500-square-foot lobby and a 400-square-foot lounge area, with another 2,274 square feet available for boutique office or retail use, according to Ellicott's application to the NCIDA. The Airbnb units and some long-term apartment rental space would take up the second and third floors, along with the fourth-floor attic.

"There's not a ton of retail space on the first floor," Fox said, adding that the firm already has a retail tenant considering the space.

Project costs include $800,000 for the property purchase, $3.87 million for construction, $90,000 in furniture and $536,458 in professional fees. Funding would come from $3.97 million in bank loans and $1.32 million in developer equity.

Some structural preventive maintenance work has already been done, but the project still needs approval from the village, including its Historic Preservation Commission. The developer also had to rebuilt the front left corner to provide more support to the roof. "That was a big unknown and a big surprise for us, but a cost upfront," Fox said.

