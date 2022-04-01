Lender takes possession of Buffalo Niagara Marriott after Jemal comes up short in bid

Developer Douglas Jemal does have his limits. And he hit one of them on Friday.
After making two bids for the Buffalo Niagara Marriott hotel at a foreclosure auction at Erie County Hall, Jemal backed away and allowed the lender to take possession of the 10-story Amherst hotel rather than bid any higher than $15.5 million.
"I didn't go any further than I felt it was worth," said Jemal, who was the only other bidder.
As a result, the 356-room hotel on Millersport Highway near University at Buffalo's North Campus is now owned by the mortgage holders, represented by Rialto Capital Advisors, the special servicer that was administering the loan for the investors.
Rialto is expected to eventually seek a new owner, although Jemal said he would not bid as much if it comes up again.
Built in 1981 on 10.6 acres, the region's fifth-largest hotel was owned by a division of Cranston, R.I.-based Procaccianti Cos., which acquired it in 2007 for $31 million, borrowed $25 million, and defaulted on the loan during the pandemic. The hotel is still open, managed by BNNY Associates, an affiliate of Philadelphia-based GF Hotels & Resorts.
Friday's auction marks one of the only known times locally when Jemal's pockets weren't deep enough or he decided not to reach into them to acquire a property he wanted. Jemal has otherwise come out on top of almost every other bidding or buying opportunity, including Seneca One tower, the former Buffalo Police headquarters, the Statler and Hyatt Regency Buffalo, the Boulevard Mall, the Mahoney State Office Building and the Mohawk Ramp.
This time, though, Jemal was the only potential buyer present, other than Rialto. And he said it was clear that the servicer would keep going in order to maximize how much it could recoup for the investors – who are still owed $22.2 million. Rialto's final bid was $16 million – really just a paper offer since the debt is much higher.
"I was the only bidder," Jemal said. "I felt lonely in the room."
That gave him second thoughts. "Nobody wanted it. It had me scratching my head, why do I want it?" he said. "Maybe everything works out for the better. Maybe it was a gift that I didn't get it."
Jemal said full-service hotels like the Marriott "cost a lot of money to operate," with 40% of their revenues going to operating expenses, compared to just about 20% for limited-service hotels. And there's a lot more competition now, at a time when neither corporate nor leisure travel have fully recovered from the pandemic.
"The reality is difficult," Jemal said. "At one time, that hotel was worth a lot of money. That was the only hotel over there at one time. Now there's five or six of them."
Even so, "I think the hotel has potential, if it's managed and operated properly, like any other real estate," he added. "They'll find somebody. Things are opening up again, and hopefully people get back to work again. Life is coming back to normalcy."