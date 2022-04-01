Lender takes possession of Buffalo Niagara Marriott after Jemal comes up short in bid

This time, though, Jemal was the only potential buyer present, other than Rialto. And he said it was clear that the servicer would keep going in order to maximize how much it could recoup for the investors – who are still owed $22.2 million. Rialto's final bid was $16 million – really just a paper offer since the debt is much higher.

"I was the only bidder," Jemal said. "I felt lonely in the room."

That gave him second thoughts. "Nobody wanted it. It had me scratching my head, why do I want it?" he said. "Maybe everything works out for the better. Maybe it was a gift that I didn't get it."

Jemal said full-service hotels like the Marriott "cost a lot of money to operate," with 40% of their revenues going to operating expenses, compared to just about 20% for limited-service hotels. And there's a lot more competition now, at a time when neither corporate nor leisure travel have fully recovered from the pandemic.

"The reality is difficult," Jemal said. "At one time, that hotel was worth a lot of money. That was the only hotel over there at one time. Now there's five or six of them."

Even so, "I think the hotel has potential, if it's managed and operated properly, like any other real estate," he added. "They'll find somebody. Things are opening up again, and hopefully people get back to work again. Life is coming back to normalcy."

