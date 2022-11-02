Lender puts Buffalo Niagara Marriott up for auction at $5.5M

Seven months after completing its foreclosure on the Buffalo Niagara Marriott, the Miami-based lender that took possession of the Amherst hotel is putting it back on the block for $5.5 million.

Rialto Capital Advisors has listed the 10-story hotel on Millersport Highway for an online auction from Dec. 12-15, as the special loan servicer seeks to recoup as much as it can from the significant losses to the investors who held the previous mortgage that went into default.

But its opening bid requirement is a major discount from the $22.2 million that investors are owed – a point that it highlighted in the online listing through its broker, Paramount Lodging Advisors of Chicago and online auction service Ten-X. It's far less than the $15.5 million that developer Douglas Jemal bid during the foreclosure auction last April, before he stopped and allowed Rialto to take it.

The low opener could be a tactic designed to heighten interest and bidding for what the brokers are promoting as a great deal – just as an artificially low list price does for a house.

But it may also be a reflection of the challenging environment they anticipate for a large hospitality property in the post-Covid environment, especially as rising interest rates and a slowing economy threaten to make it much harder for a buyer.

Regardless, the auction could create an opportunity for a new owner to take over one of the region's biggest hotels, upgrade it, and even retain it as a Marriott with a new long-term franchise agreement, according to the listing.

At 356 rooms, the 41-year-old facility has been a prominent part of the suburban landscape, although it faces much more competition locally than it did when it was built. Besides lower-budget options like the Red Roof Plus and Comfort Inn, there's also a Doubletree by Hilton, Homewood Suites, Courtyard by Marriott, and a new Hampton Inn all now located in the same area.

Built in 1981 at 1340 Millersport, the region's fifth-largest hotel sits on 11.14 acres at the intersection with Flint Road, across Maple Road from University at Buffalo's North Campus. That puts it within walking distance of 32,000 students, as well as the 25,000-seat UB Stadium and 7,000-seat Alumni Arena.

The hotel has also long been a key Northtowns event venue, with 11,500 square feet of meeting and event space, the Blue Fire Bar & Grill restaurant, and 650 surface parking spaces. But it's struggled to fill its extensive space in recent years.

Most recently, it was owned by a division of Cranston, R.I.-based Procaccianti Cos., which acquired it in 2007 for $31 million and then borrowed $25 million on it, before defaulting on the loan during the pandemic when the hospitality industry was hammered.

After Rialto initiated foreclosure proceedings, the hotel was put under the control of a receiver in August 2021, and is now managed by BNNY Associates, an affiliate of Philadelphia-based GF Hotels & Resorts.

Rialto was expected to put the hotel back on the market as soon as possible, but Jemal previously said he would not bid as high a second time, noting then that he was the only other bidder, and citing the high cost of operating full-service hotels.

But he also said the hotel "has potential, if it's managed and operated properly."

Jemal owns the Hyatt Regency Buffalo, widely considered the premier convention hotel in downtown Buffalo. He also owns the Statler – which will include a boutique hotel after he completes an ambitious redevelopment of the enormous building – and he is reopening a hotel at the Richardson-Olmsted Complex. He also plans to convert the Mahoney State Office Building on Niagara Square into a boutique hotel.

That's in addition to his other redevelopment projects at Seneca One Tower, the Police Apartments, the Mohawk Ramp, the Simon Electric properties, the Boulevard Mall, 308 Crowley in Riverside and a host of other properties.