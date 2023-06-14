The race to be the first legal cannabis dispensary open in Western New York continues – but because the process is so brand new and so opaque, no one seems to know how it will shake out.

Construction is currently underway to renovate space at 6055 Transit Road in Depew for the coming of Herbal IQ.

"We anticipate having the work done and scheduling a grand opening in the next couple weeks," said Mike Ortiz, the dispensary licensee who co-owns the license with Bradley Kyler.

Aaron Van Camp, another licensee who signed his lease "ages ago," at 501 Main St. in Buffalo, and is still working to get his store open, said his experience is that the process moves much slower than license holders hope.

Van Camp has municipal site approval and is in the process of completing another 31-page application asking about financials, point-of-sales, insurance and banking. He is also busy installing the required number of sprinklers and signage to meet fire code to receive a certificate of occupancy from the City of Buffalo.

"Then it's up to OCM for review and to send compliance out, which we are hearing is a few weeks of a process in itself," he said. "(People say) 'right away.' To me, that's tomorrow. To some, it's three weeks."

Van Camp laughs when he remembers he had hoped to open in April.

Herbal IQ is going ahead with its buildout and is confident approvals will come back positive and things will move in a timely manner. It has already completed the lengthy second application that Van Camp is working on now and, like Van Camp, has municipal site approval.

"We're not waiting for New York State to say 'open,' we're in the process of that buildout now," said Ortiz, of North Collins.

Ortiz is a realtor, and his company Shield Financial is an insurance brokerage. Partner Bradley Kyler owns concrete and excavation company Bucket Pro, which is a federal government contractor. The pair "eat, sleep and breathe" the kind of paperwork the government has required, and still, navigating it has been a "nightmare," Ortiz said.

"I can understand why some of the other people are saying it could take a lot of time, because if you're not familiar with doing any of this stuff, there's a lot of stuff they want," he said.

As far as state approvals are concerned, however, the state turnaround, so far, has been quicker than Ortiz is used to dealing with – two or three days, he said. Herbal IQ's location was formerly the site of Classic Cue Billiards & Supplies, a pool hall that closed Tuesday and had been open since 1985. It also has banking and insurance in place – two other big hurdles.

Like Van Camp, Ortiz has an undisclosed warehouse location set up for cannabis delivery that is awaiting the final green light.

Gina Miller and her husband Glen are navigating the process of opening a shop in one of two locations in the Southtowns.

"I give my support to every licensee who's going through this process – because it is a process," she said.

The Millers have already come to terms with the fact that they will not be the first location open.

"Initially we thought like, 'Hey, we need to do this ASAP. Go, go, go.' But if we're signing a 10-year lease, it's not go go go," Miller said. "We're going to do it the right way."

Miller's latest big obstacles are insurance and banking – things that have been notoriously difficult for businesses in a brand new industry – one that is still federally illegal.

"You can't start a bunch of steps because you need one thing to move to the next," she said. "You think you get the license and you're going to put the pedal to the metal, and it really humbles you."

If she can open by September, she'll be thrilled.

"I think the race is to get in and get a head start. I personally don't think it's a race against other licensees," she said. "I think they're racing against the big picture."

Ortiz agreed.

"We actually don't want to be first. We actually want to be the last one still in business," Ortiz said.

Legal pot sales were delayed in Western New York due to a legal injunction that was narrowed to the Finger Lakes region and recently settled.

So far, about 15 legal pot stores have opened across New York State – none of them in Western New York.

Thursday, the OCM issued two more adult-use dispensary licenses. They went to Jaylin M. Smith, owner of TLO Transport, a non-emergency medical transportation company; and New York Dispensary, owned by David Caspi and Jason Webski. Caspi owned and operated BJA Inc., a management consultant business.