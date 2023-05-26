Developer Frank Chinnici's effort to save a cluster of six downtown Buffalo properties on Oak, Genesee and Ellicott streets has suffered yet another loss, as the harsh winter and years of neglect took their toll on one of the historic structures.

Chinnici's Legacy Development sought approval from the Buffalo Preservation Board to tear down most of a three-story brick apartment building at 334 N. Oak. That is the last of three structures that had existed at the property, located north of the Genesee Street intersection.

The 150-year-old townhouse building's rear wall, roof and parapet wall had all deteriorated significantly in recent years, with water damage, mold, weakened floors and structural pieces and crumbling brick. But the December blizzard, high winds and a recent earthquake combined to destabilize the building even further by damaging the roof, ripping apart the parapet wall and causing more collapse in the rear.

"The building is no longer safe to enter to stabilize what is remaining of the rear wall," Legacy said.

"This building is in very poor condition," said Chelsea Galley, a designer with Legacy. "The blizzard and the earthquake have severely compromised what was left."

But it won't all go away. Legacy will retain the front and five feet of the interior side wall, which will be braced in preparation for Legacy to incorporate it into a planned development at the site.

That intention made the approval of the $75,000 demolition more palatable for Buffalo Preservation Board members, alongside Legacy's documentation that the cost of trying to save the rest of the building would create too much of a financial burden. A Preservation Board committee even visited the site a month ago.

"Keeping the facade is certainly better than losing the whole thing," said Preservation Board Chair Gwen Howard, an architect at Foit-Albert Associates. "That’s such a shame that it got to that point."

Legacy paid $2.7 million in May 2020 to buy the properties from Rockland County businessman Bruce H. Adler, who had been denounced by preservationists and local leaders for allowing the properties to sit neglected for years.

That concern spurred efforts to get the properties out of Adler's hands, especially after the chimney caved in and part of the facade crumbled on a three-story Italianate building at 435 Ellicott, eventually leading to further collapse and emergency demolition. Besides the demolished site at 435 Ellicott, the other properties include 441 Ellicott, 130 Genesee and 324, 328 and 334 North Oak.

The firm had hoped to stabilize the remaining properties – particularly 324 N. Oak, which was also in bad shape – and then put together a $30 million "Gateway" proposal to renovate the buildings at Oak and Genesee, while introducing a much taller mixed-use commercial project behind them that targeted a commercial tenant.

But while it worked with architects on those plans, the roof and much of the facade at 324 N. Oak collapsed, leading to further demolition.

Legacy later sought demolition for a vacant 40,000-square-foot building at 344 North Oak, as well as the rear addition at 328 N. Oak, where wind storms tore off the roof membrane and left the decking exposed to the weather, causing water damage. It also tore down the one-story former appliance store building at 334 N. Oak, as well as a two-story brick smokestack building tucked in back.

That left the townhouse building, erected in 1870, and an adjacent two-story warehouse, all part of the original Washington Market District.

But the building was too far gone to salvage, Legacy argued.

In the meantime, a commercial tenant hasn't materialized for the larger project. So while that plan is still on the table, Chinnici said it's time for Plan B.

"We have been chasing a particular outcome that is tenant-dependent," he said. "We’re running out of patience with that particular approach."