Legacy Development seeks fifth building for Axis 360 student-housing complex

When Frank Chinnici proposed his University Place @ LaSalle student housing project more than eight years ago, the developer planned to put up six buildings east of Main Street.

The complex was aimed at University at Buffalo students who wanted to live off-campus, although its location is also convenient for students at Canisius College and even SUNY Buffalo State. And it offered high-end living with resort-style amenities, like a gym, hot tub, game room, study rooms and community events, as well as a shuttle bus to UB and local businesses.

Chinnici's Legacy Development eventually completed the first two phases, putting up four three- and four-story buildings at 89 Lasalle Ave., totaling 249 units and 533 bedrooms. About 90% of tenants are UB students.

Now Chinnici is ready for the next phase of the project – now called Axis 360.

Legacy wants to construct the fifth building in the complex, adding another 49 units and 61 bedrooms, for a total of 298 and 594, respectively. It would include 37 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom apartments.