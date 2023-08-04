Legacy Development is shifting gears again with its Genesee Gateway project on North Oak Street, reverting back to plans for a mid-rise apartment building with as many as 130 units after learning that an anchor commercial tenant it had been counting on had instead landed a home elsewhere.

The development company owned by Frank Chinnici wants to revive the site at the northwest corner of North Oak and Genesee, which it views as an entry point into downtown Buffalo for vehicles coming off the Kensington Expressway, and Genesee from the east.

It's proposing a development of 120,000 to 150,000 square feet, with an urban streetscape and retail storefronts on the ground-level, and a height of as much as four or six stories in the rear. And it would contain 100 to 130 market-rate apartments, with a mix of studio through two-bedroom units, said Legacy Senior Vice President Wesley Walker.

Depending on the final size and type of construction, the project could range in price from $20 million to as much as $37.5 million, with state brownfield cleanup tax credits to offset part of the cost.

The project would cover four properties in all, including 324, 328 and 334 Oak St., as well as a corner building at 130 Genesee St. Another property behind them at 441 Ellicott, formerly home to Maureen's Flower Shop, would remain separate.

Details are still in flux because Legacy was forced to pivot recently after its longstanding concept fell through. For more than a year, it had planned for a project dominated by more than 100,000 square feet of commercial office space, with a single tenant occupying 90% of the building.

"We felt that if we truly did have a single commercial tenant to take this space offline, that was the highest and best use for us at the time," Walker said.

But Walker said that tenant instead struck a deal with the state to get deeply discounted office space in exchange for hiring a significant number of employees in the next five to 10 years.

Now, though, the developer is working to stabilize what's left of the remaining structures on the property, or tear down what can't be saved. Located across Oak from Catholic Health System's corporate headquarters, the site includes multiple properties and buildings, some of which are suffering severe decay or at risk of collapse.

All were owned by an out-of-town landlord, Bruce Adler, who was heavily criticized for years for neglecting his properties until the chimney on one of them – a 150-year-old three-story building at 435 Ellicott – caved in, leading to an emergency demolition in 2019

Since then, Legacy has been battling against time and nature to save the buildings from further decline. The roof and much of the facade of a vacant three-story brick building at 324 North Oak collapsed in July 2021, forcing another emergency demolition, just as Legacy's architect and engineer were talking on the phone about how to save it.

Now Chinnici and his team are focusing their attention on the 0.6-acre parcel at 334 North Oak, which included multiple structures dating as far back as the 1860s, and extends all the way back to Ellicott, just north of the McClelland Small Animal Hospital.

Legacy tore down what was known as the "appliance" building, a white-block building with a blue awning that was constructed in 1975 and was formerly the Pine Ridge Distribution Center for appliances. It's also planning to demolish a smoke-stack building, leaving a three-story townhouse building, a two-story warehouse building and a one-story distillery building.

Last month, it received approval from the Buffalo Preservation Board and Planning Board to also take down the distillery building, partially demolish the townhouse building except for the front facade, and remove the rear addition to a carriage house on the property. That will leave only the warehouse as intact, along with the rest of the carriage house and the front wall of the townhouse, which would be temporarily braced and then tied into the new construction.

"People really care about that, rightfully, so we want to do what's right," Walker said of the historic facade.

"With the condition of the buildings right now, we'd like to do the demo this year," said Chelsea Galley, Legacy's assistant vice president of design. "The sooner we can demo, the sooner we can start the cleanup and get the whole project rolling."

Plans call for using the remaining structures to create street-level retail in a brownstone-style architecture, with the taller new-build structure of four to six stories in back, Walker said. That would seek to mimic the historical look for the corner, which at one time had a tower of 12 to 15 floors behind the streetfronts, he said.

"We want to bring that scale and that large tower factor back to the city," Galley said. "The biggest thing about this group of properties is that it’s been vacant for so long that there is no foot traffic there. Getting these buildings down that don’t serve a purpose anymore to get more pedestrian traffic there is really important."