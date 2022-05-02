Legacy Development gets OK to take down North Oak building to preserve adjacent structures

As it pursues plans for a new "gateway" to downtown Buffalo, Frank Chinnici's Legacy Development is hoping to save two historic buildings on North Oak Street, now that it's been cleared to take down a third smaller.

Legacy received approval from the Buffalo Preservation Board to tear down the one-story Appliance Building at 334 N. Oak, which is sandwiched between several other taller buildings on the west side of the street just north of Genesee Street.

Constructed in 1975, the white-block building with a blue awning has a flat roof and modern storefront, and was formerly the Pine Ridge Distribution Center for appliances. It's located across from the Catholic Health System headquarters.

But the drab building itself is not historic and is not a contributing structure to the historic district, Legacy noted in its demolition application to the city.

The developer said it needed to remove it in order to stabilize the buildings around it and proceed with its larger Main Gateway redevelopment project. In particular, the North Oak parcel contains two other buildings - a three-story townhouse and a two-story warehouse building – which will remain but need repairs and renovation.

Chinnici said the white-brick townhouse building, to the north of the one-story structure, has had water in it for years, resulting in a weakened interior structure. The backside is already caving in, but workers can't get to it while the appliance building is still up.

"All the walls of that building are touching the other ones, including the townhouse structure they’re most concerned with," he explained. "We need to get the appliance building out of the way if we have any chance of saving the townhouse."

While Preservation Board members initially balked at the demolition request as part of the redevelopment, they yielded when Legacy explained the need to preserve the other structures. Legacy also agreed to fix any "structural instability" that the demolition might cause in the back wall of the McClelland Small Animal Hospital – which abuts the rear of the appliance building.

"They needed to be able to get to a number of other extremely fragile buildings, and there was no way to do it, because this building completely touched the backsides of five buildings," said Preservation Board Chair Gwen Howard.

"We’re not even taking the slab out, because it’s contaminated, until we know what we’re doing with the rest of the project," Chinnici said.

The redevelopment project would cover five properties in all, including 324, 328 and 334 Oak, as well as a corner building at 130 Genesee St. and another property behind them at 441 Ellicott. The property at 334 Oak extends all the way back to Ellicott, just north of the animal hospital.

Last October, Chinnici proposed a $30 million "urban gateway" plan that would restore the remaining buildings while constructing a larger mixed-use project behind them. But since then, developer Douglas Jemal has proposed several hundred new apartments for the Mohawk Ramp, the Simon Electric properties and other buildings, "so we prefer to see it be something other than residential," Chinnici said.

Chinnici said the firm has "a fairly detailed plan," but would not divulge details yet, although he said they're looking primarily at office space for one or more tenants. Final details would depend on landing tenants first. "It's too big a building to spec," he said.

