Legacy Development considers plans for Oak Street mixed-use project

The gateway to Buffalo off the Kensington Expressway could be getting a new look.
Sixteen months after buying a cluster of neglected downtown properties from an out-of-town landlord – and just a few months after one of them collapsed – developer Frank Chinnici is now assembling a plan to renovate and revive the historic buildings at Oak and Genesee streets, while potentially introducing a much taller mixed-use project behind them.
That's akin to what developer Douglas Jemal is proposing for the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway, where the city has approved plans for a four-story apartment building set back behind the historic two-story storefront buildings that line the street.
Chinnici's $30 million plan for what is being billed as an "urban gateway" is still in its very early stages, as his Legacy Development has just started seeking potential anchor tenants for the highly visible location at the foot of the Kensington. That would dictate the nature and size of any future development, although Chinnici says he'd like to see "something on the order of 150,000 square feet."
He's also submitted the properties to the National Park Service for designation as a national historic district, and is awaiting approval from the state Department of Environmental Conservation for the site to be included in the state Brownfield Cleanup Program. Ground testing is now underway on the latter application. And those approvals, if granted, would allow any project to qualify for lucrative historic and brownfield tax credits.
"It's hard to push everything forward until we complete that process, but the time was right to start reaching out to tenants," Chinnici said, describing a chicken-and-egg scenario where decisions depend on each other.
Chinnici said he prefers to pursue a combination of uses, likely including residential, commercial office and retail space, rather than focusing on just one purpose. "That's the goal. But the tenant market will drive that," he said. "We'd love to find an office user for a very, very visible site."
He said hospitality was an option, but the Covid pandemic has hindered that market, although the site is ideal. "They call that the gateway for a reason, because it's the first thing you see when you come into downtown," he said.
The project would cover five properties in all, including 324, 328 and 334 Oak St., as well as a corner building at 130 Genesee St. and another property behind them at 441 Ellicott. The property at 334 Oak actually extends all the way back to Ellicott, just north of the McClelland Small Animal Hospital.
Legacy bought the properties in May 2020 for $2.7 million from 73-year-old Rockland County businessman Bruce H. Adler, to the relief of the city and local preservationists, who were increasingly worried about the future of the buildings after years of perceived neglect and deterioration under his tenure.
The city had already been forced to order an emergency demolition of a three-story Italianate at 435 Ellicott St. after the chimney caved in and the roof suffered additional damage, displacing tenants. Those costs were charged to Adler, and preservationists didn't want to see any other losses. So they pinned their hopes on Legacy.
But while Legacy worked with architects on plans to stabilize the remaining properties – particularly a building at 324 Oak that was viewed as especially at risk – the roof and much of the façade of that structure collapsed in July, prompting further demolition.
Now Chinnici says he hopes to save as much of the rest as he can, while reconstructing other elements like 324 Oak and then building new in the center of the site, where the parcels form a U-shaped property overall. That's where the new construction could go much higher, ranging from five to 12 stories in height.
"We’ve explored several options for both restoration of the historic spaces on the site, along with new construction. The general philosophy is we want to save what’s worth saving and get rid of what’s not worth saving," he said, citing some interior structures in back. "There's more of the existing space we’d like to save, but there are some spaces there that we don’t see the value in."
Conditions vary from one building to the next, he said. For example, he said, the corner building at Oak and Genesee "was a mess," with caved-in walls and "varying degrees of decay throughout the structure." So his firm has had to gut the entire building – down to the basement – and install a new roof. "For all intents and purposes, it's a brand new building except for the exterior," Chinnici said.