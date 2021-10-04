Legacy Development considers plans for Oak Street mixed-use project

The city had already been forced to order an emergency demolition of a three-story Italianate at 435 Ellicott St. after the chimney caved in and the roof suffered additional damage, displacing tenants. Those costs were charged to Adler, and preservationists didn't want to see any other losses. So they pinned their hopes on Legacy.

But while Legacy worked with architects on plans to stabilize the remaining properties – particularly a building at 324 Oak that was viewed as especially at risk – the roof and much of the façade of that structure collapsed in July, prompting further demolition.

Now Chinnici says he hopes to save as much of the rest as he can, while reconstructing other elements like 324 Oak and then building new in the center of the site, where the parcels form a U-shaped property overall. That's where the new construction could go much higher, ranging from five to 12 stories in height.

"We’ve explored several options for both restoration of the historic spaces on the site, along with new construction. The general philosophy is we want to save what’s worth saving and get rid of what’s not worth saving," he said, citing some interior structures in back. "There's more of the existing space we’d like to save, but there are some spaces there that we don’t see the value in."