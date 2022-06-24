Lebanon Seaboard gets tax breaks for relocation of turf plant from Arcade to Franklinville

A Pennsylvania-based supplier of lawn, garden and landscaping products is relocating one of its manufacturing facilities from the Wyoming County town of Arcade to Cattaraugus County's Franklinville, in a $4.03 million project that received tax breaks this week from the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Corp.

Lebanon Seaboard Corp., based in Lebanon, Pa., wants to buy the 4.5-acre property at 30 Pennsylvania Ave. and 69 S. Main St. in Franklinville and renovate the abandoned 54,000-square-foot building on it, formerly the home of Mosler Safe Co. The company would also construct a 1,600-square-foot addition and invest in machinery and equipment, before moving its Penn Turf operation to the new site, with project completion by yearend.

Built in 1970, the existing vacant industrial warehouse facility has two drive-in bays and three loading docks.

Founded in 1947, Lebanon Seaboard produces home and professional lawn products, wild bird food, sports turf and golf course turf under brands like Lebanon Turf, ProScape, Emerald Isle Solutions, Lebanon Pro, Greenskeeper, Roots, Preen and Greenview. Besides its headquarters and Arcade sites, it also operates plants in Binghamton, as well as in Danville, Ill; Salem, Va.; Albion, Ind.; and Monmouth, Ore.

The move is necessary because Lebanon Seaboard is losing its lease on Liberty Street in Arcade after 30 years of operation, and would otherwise move the manufacturing plant closer to its existing facilities in Pennsylvania, according to the CCIDA.

It received a package of $12,320 in sales tax breaks and a 15-year non-standard property tax incentive valued at $245,255 to support the project. In exchange, it plans to retain five full-time positions and create two new ones within two years, paying salaries ranging from $36,000 to $102,000.

The CCIDA also approved tax breaks for:

Cory Clark's Megalomania LLC, which plans to open its new Marquee Brewing microbrewery in the Village of Portville, to produce both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions of sodas, seltzers and teas. The company, which would also sell other locally brewed beers and ciders, wants to convert the 3,150-square-foot former Portville Drug Store at 12 S. Main St., using 800 square feet for manufacturing and over 2,200 square feet for retail space.

The $130,000 project expected to be completed by September received $8,920 in sales tax breaks for equipment purchases and will create four full-time and three part-time jobs.

County Line Recovery in Springville, which wants to construct a 12,500-square-foot clear-span building for materials recycling, at 7023 Henrietta Road in the Town of Ashford, to serve Cattaraugus County, its largest customer. The 3-year-old company will use the larger facility to recover, sort and recycle post-consumer products from Cattaraugus County transfer stations and from municipalities like Delavan and other towns and villages in both Erie and Cattaraugus counties.

The CCIDA approved a package of $80,000 in sales tax breaks, $12,500 in relief from mortgage-recording taxes, and a 10-year property tax break valued at $182,000 for the $1.05 million project. The company currently employs four part-time workers, but would add 10 more jobs with the expansion, which would finish by yearend.

