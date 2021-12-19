Lazarus Industries, Frontier Industrial propose Swan Street development project

Construction contractor Frank Lazarus is teaming up with the developers behind the success of the Seneca Street Lofts and 500 Seneca on a mixed-use project that will combine a host of new residential tenants and commercial businesses on a vacant site that has spent most of its history as a railyard.

Lazarus is working with the principals of Frontier Group of Companies on a new $15 million plan to bring nearly 60 apartments – plus abundant flex space for commercial, industrial or even retail use – to a nearly triangular-shaped lot in Larkinville.

Plans for the proposed new Swan Street Railyard complex at 567 Swan are still in flux, as the developers are considering a couple of design options for the 3.7-acre site, which must also be rezoned before the project can proceed.

Both designs under consideration would be similar in their mix of uses, but one option would have two stories with a larger footprint, while the other would be three-stories, but would take up less of the ground. Both would include a second one-story building that would be entirely flex space, although in different locations on the property.