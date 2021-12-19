 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Delta Sonic: Brought to you by Delta Sonic – Home of Unlimited Car Washes & Interior Cleanings
Lazarus Industries, Frontier Industrial propose Swan Street development project
0 comments

Lazarus Industries, Frontier Industrial propose Swan Street development project

Support this work for $1 a month
Swan Street Railyard rendering

A rendering of the proposed Swan Street Railyard building at 567 Swan St., as envisioned by Lazarus Industries and Frontier Group of Companies.

 Provided

Construction contractor Frank Lazarus is teaming up with the developers behind the success of the Seneca Street Lofts and 500 Seneca on a mixed-use project that will combine a host of new residential tenants and commercial businesses on a vacant site that has spent most of its history as a railyard.

Lazarus is working with the principals of Frontier Group of Companies on a new $15 million plan to bring nearly 60 apartments – plus abundant flex space for commercial, industrial or even retail use – to a nearly triangular-shaped lot in Larkinville.

Swan Street Railyard corner rendering

A rendering of the proposed Swan Street Railyard building at 567 Swan St., as envisioned by Lazarus Industries and Frontier Group of Companies.

Plans for the proposed new Swan Street Railyard complex at 567 Swan are still in flux, as the developers are considering a couple of design options for the 3.7-acre site, which must also be rezoned before the project can proceed.

Both designs under consideration would be similar in their mix of uses, but one option would have two stories with a larger footprint, while the other would be three-stories, but would take up less of the ground. Both would include a second one-story building that would be entirely flex space, although in different locations on the property.

"We want to be upfront with the planning board about the two different options," Lazarus said. "However, at this point, the way that things are progressing, it looks like the three-story is the option we are going to go with on the project."

Swan Street Railyard front rendering

A rendering of the proposed Swan Street Railyard building at 567 Swan St., as envisioned by Lazarus Industries and Frontier Group of Companies.

The current overall concept calls for an L-shaped building with a ground floor of 36,452 square feet and two upper floors of 43,200 square feet each, which would hang over the two-way driveway from Swan.

Swan Street Railyard entry

A rendering of the entry to the proposed Swan Street Railyard building at 567 Swan St., with cars driving under the elevated apartment floors.

The first-floor commercial space would be entirely flexible and would be marketed for retail, office, medical, warehouse and light manufacturing purposes. It's designed with a modular footprint, so that dividing walls could be erected to break up the space to meet specific tenant needs or desires. Ceiling heights could vary from 16 to 22 feet.

"The beauty of the space is the flexibility to cater to one or all of those segments," Lazarus explained.

Swan Street Railyard long view

A long view rendering of the proposed Swan Street Railyard building at 567 Swan St., as envisioned by Lazarus Industries and Frontier Group of Companies.

The second and third floors of the main building would contain 58 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 600 to 1,200 square feet. The apartments would feature a blend of both affordable and market-rate rents ranging from $650 a month to $1,550, depending on the size of the unit, and the apartments would have private balconies.

The building would also include bicycle storage, laundry facilities, a fitness center, and meeting or common areas.

On the other side of the driveway would be another 20,375-square-foot building, with a triangular retail section for a storefront or restaurant, adjacent to a one-story box building offering additional flex or warehouse space. The site would also have 54 spaces of hidden parking in the interior of the property.

Swan Street Railyard aerial

An aerial rendering of the proposed Swan Street Railyard building at 567 Swan St., as envisioned by Lazarus Industries and Frontier Group of Companies.

The property itself is bordered by Swan Street to the north, a spur of Jefferson Avenue to the east that ends at the bend with Myrtle Avenue and the Seneca Street Lofts, a small stretch of Seneca to the south and the CSX Corp. railroad tracks that run diagonally across the edge of the site from the northeast to the southwest. It's otherwise entirely vacant, covered with trees, grass and a gravel section in one corner.

567 Swan aerial

A satellite view of the vacant site at 567 Swan Street, where Frontier Group of Companies and Lazarus Industries plan to construct a mixed-use building with apartments and flex space.

There's no building on the site currently, and "we have not been able to find a building or any indication of a building as far back as records show," Lazarus said. Rather, the property "has been historically a rail yard for as long back as we can find any history on it," just servicing the industry that existed in that area.

As a result, the site needs to be remediated before construction can begin, so the project would qualify for state brownfield tax credits. The rest of the funding would come from bank loans and Frontier's equity.

The project requires site plan approval from the Planning Board, but also a rezoning of the land from rail to "secondary employment center," avoiding the need for multiple zoning variances. If approved, remediation and then construction could begin by early next year or mid-2022, with completion by summer 2023, after 14 months of work, Lazarus said.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rural Sourcing sets up shop in Buffalo

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Archway over Michigan Street Heritage Corridor called 'game-changer'
Local News

Archway over Michigan Street Heritage Corridor called 'game-changer'

  • Updated

The long-awaited Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor artistic archway is up and ready to spotlight Buffalo’s rich African American culture and heritage. Spanning Michigan Avenue between Broadway and William Street, the archway aims to make the African American Heritage Corridor a destination point. It will be illuminated at night and serve as a beacon to the corridor. “It’s

Frontier Group buys industrial swath in West Virginia
Business Local

Frontier Group buys industrial swath in West Virginia

  • Updated

Frontier Group of Companies, a Buffalo-based industrial developer and demolition company, has acquired 1,100 acres of land and industrial buildings in Weirton, W.Va., that it plans to redevelop. Frontier did not say how much it paid for the land from ArcelorMittal, which operates an adjacent steel plant. The site also includes a mechanical shop and related structures, other plant

Building Buffalo: Apartments along the Buffalo River
Business Local

Building Buffalo: Apartments along the Buffalo River

  • Updated

Building Update is a regular feature highlighting progress on development projects throughout the region. Project name: Buffalo River Landing Address: 441 Ohio St., Buffalo Developer: Savarino Companies and Frontier Group of Companies Cost: $17 million Description: Demolition of deteriorated Erie Freight House and construction of new five-story mixed-use residential and commercial facility on Buffalo River Completion date: December 2016

Buffalo River Landing apartments start going up in two weeks
Business Local

Buffalo River Landing apartments start going up in two weeks

  • Updated

Building Update is a regular feature highlighting progress on development projects throughout the region. Project name: Buffalo River Landing Address: 441 Ohio St., Buffalo Developer: Savarino Companies and Frontier Group of Companies Cost: $17 million Description: Demolition of deteriorated Erie Freight House and construction of new five-story mixed-use residential and commercial facility on Buffalo River Completion date: December 2016

Work starts on $18 million Buffalo River Landing residential development
Local News

Work starts on $18 million Buffalo River Landing residential development

  • Updated

Construction has started on one of the newest residential developments in Buffalo, which will eventually bring dozens of apartments to a former Ohio Street shipping facility site along the Buffalo River. The developers – Frontier Group of Companies and Savarino Companies – said Thursday that crews this week began leveling the ground for Buffalo River Landing, a mixed-use building

Local News

KPMG moving Buffalo office to Larkinville

  • Updated

Major international accounting firm KPMG LLP has signed a new lease to move its Buffalo office to Larkinville from its current home in the Bank of America Building, at 12 Fountain Plaza. KPMG will occupy 4,000 to 5,000 square feet on the 6th floor of the new 500 Seneca building, developed and owned by Savarino Companies and Frontier Group

Local News

Elderwood to move offices from Amherst to 500 Seneca in Buffalo

  • Updated

Elderwood Senior Care is moving its administrative offices from Amherst to Buffalo’s Hydraulics District. The company, which provides skilled nursing care, assisted living, independent living and other services at 17 locations in Western and Central New York, is moving to 500 Seneca St., near Larkinville, where it will lease 25,000 square feet of office space. Elderwood has been located

+5
Seneca Street Lofts mostly rented
Business Local

Seneca Street Lofts mostly rented

  • Updated

It’s been known for decades as the former A&P Bakery building, but the 92,000-square-foot former warehouse has a new life as the Seneca Street Lofts. Frontier Group of Companies bought the four-story building at 550 Seneca St. for $385,000 in March 2014, and teamed up with David Pawlik’s CSS Construction as an investor and general contractor for a $6

+8
500 Seneca / 150,000 square feet of Class A commercial space, and 100 apartments
Business Local

500 Seneca / 150,000 square feet of Class A commercial space, and 100 apartments

  • Updated

Five years ago, developer Samuel Savarino and partner Frontier Group of Companies bought the former F.N. Burt Co. box-making plant at 500 Seneca St. from New Era Cap Co. for $200,000. Three years later, he proposed converting the 306,000-square-foot facility into a mixture of apartments and commercial space, dubbed Hydraulic Lofts and designed by Chaintreuil Jensen Stark Architects. Today,

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News