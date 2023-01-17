Lazarus Industries, Frontier Group bring back Swan Street Railyard project in Larkinville

A contractor and the developers of the Seneca Street Lofts and 500 Seneca projects are planning $17 million to $20 million venture that would bring 62 apartments, commercial space and two warehouses to a vacant site west of Larkinville.

More than a year after proposing what was then a $15 million project, Frank Lazarus of Lazarus Industries and the principals of Frontier Group of Companies have fine-tuned their plans for a redevelopment of 3.7 acres of former railyard land at the foot of Jefferson Avenue, where it ends at Myrtle Avenue

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Located at both 567 Swan and 592 Seneca, the triangular property is across Jefferson from Frontier's Seneca Street Lofts at 550 Seneca, as well as the AP Lofts at Larkinville, which were developed by another company. Both of those projects redeveloped old but underused industrial warehouses, creating new apartments and commercial space, and Lazarus and Frontier want to duplicate that success with their initiative.

The Swan Street Railyard team wants to put up a three-story, interconnected building at the corner of Jefferson and Swan. The L-shaped building would feature 28 one-bedroom apartments and 34 two-bedroom units on the second and third floors, at prices ranging from $650 to $1,350 per month. Those are aimed at "urban families, professionals, empty-nesters and active seniors," the developers said.

The 108,000-square-foot building would also include seven ground-floor commercial spaces along Swan and Jefferson, starting at 2,000 square feet, but totaling 36,000 square feet. That's targeted at commercial, medical, office and restaurant tenants.

The project also would feature a detached 12,900-square-foot warehouse building with two light manufacturing spaces, to be constructed diagonally across the opposite end of the property, along the CSX Corp. railroad right-of-way and tracks.

A total of 66 surface parking spaces – up from 55 previously – are envisioned at 567 and 588 Swan, including between the two buildings and through easements granted by Frontier to allow the Seneca Street Lofts and Swan Street Railyard to share and maximize their parking. Those will be accessible from Swan and Jefferson.

The property was rezoned as a "secondary employment center" to enable the project, but the developers are still seeking a zoning variance for a 20.3-foot setback for the warehouse, allowing for enough turnaround space for truck traffic coming in and out of the site. That change would also enable enough space for snow removal, while preserving enough greenspace on the property to meet landscaping requirements and partially conceal the warehouse.

However, the main building in front would comply with the 5-foot setback in the Green Code. Site plan approval is also needed from the Buffalo Planning Board, which reviewed the project Monday night for environmental impact but can't give final approval until after the Zoning Board of Appeals Acts.

Designed by Ryan S. Renshaw of Schenne & Associates, the project would be constructed by Lazarus over 18 months, from May 2023 to November 2024.