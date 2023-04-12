Three years after winning final city approval for a five-story apartment building on the edge of the Fruit Belt neighborhood, developer Timothy LeBoeuf may finally be moving forward with the $25 million project.

LeBoeuf’s Symphony Property Management and two affiliates have applied for demolition permits to take down a pair of dilapidated houses on Michigan Avenue and Maple Street. Those houses – at 995 Michigan and 240 Maple – would be on either side of the proposed construction project, dubbed The Lawrence.

According to applications filed by Lackawanna-based Empire Building Diagnostics on Symphony’s behalf, the buildings are both “in poor condition and uninhabitable.” Empire noted that “the structural components are questionable” and “windows and doors are boarded up” in both cases, while the siding is falling off on the Maple Street home. And the Michigan house would need “significant repairs.”

More significantly for Symphony, though, the houses are in the way of the developer's plan to construct a 133-unit apartment project at 983 Michigan, across from the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"We are making some headway on commencing the project, and filing for the demolition permit has been a routine part of that process," LeBoeuf said. "We are gratified that our constructive engagement with both the surrounding neighborhood and the city has allowed us to get to this point."

The 129,000-square-foot complex would consist of a five-story wing on Michigan and a four-story wing on Maple, stretching parallel along both streets, with a small connector between them. Plans call for a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments in a pair of long buildings along both Michigan and Maple, with 78 underground parking spaces and 55 more spaces on the medical campus.

The controversial project won final approval from the city Planning Board in June 2020, after winning a set of 13 needed zoning variances – particularly for height and width – and overcoming opposition from some neighborhood critics and particularly Green Code advocates. Board members noted that most of the critics did not live in the Fruit Belt, while many in the historic neighborhood supported the project.

Nevertheless, it was held up for the last three years. First, two opponents – Fruit Belt resident Elverna D. Gidney and retired University at Buffalo professor Lorna Peterson – filed suit to stop the project, claiming that the city agencies had improperly approved many of the variances and failed to consider proper standards, tests and environmental impacts.

A state judge ruled that Peterson lacked legal standing to sue since she doesn't live in the Fruit Belt, and then eventually dismissed the entire case. Gidney and her attorney, Arthur Giacalone, appealed, but the state Appellate Division upheld the lower court ruling.

"We ran out of options as far as challenging it in court, so there aren't any legal obstacles, at this point," Giacalone said.

Even so, that delayed the project further, so Symphony had to seek extensions of its approval, even while still struggling to finalize financing during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, it also had to renegotiate the purchase of a final piece of property from the city, after project opponents learned that the initial agreed-upon price of $9,150 was far less than what Symphony had paid to private owners for other parcels – as much as $125,000. However, that was resolved a year ago, with Symphony completing its purchase of the city-owned parcel at 244 Maple for $125,000.

LeBoeuf said he now hopes to break ground this fall.

The Buffalo Preservation Board will consider the dual applications from Symphony on Thursday.



