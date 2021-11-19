Launched during pandemic, Craft Technical Institute now bursting at seams

Many of the state-licensed trade school's current students are from Niagara Falls, so this will cut down their current commute. Daniel said he's been working with Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino to build interest in the program, which is open to anyone.

"We don't pigeonhole the population," Daniel said. "I think there's more strength in industry in diversity, so let's get interested people, and they come in all shapes, sizes and colors."

Daniel has been teaching and training students in construction trades for more than 40 years, first at Airco Technical Institute, and later at the Northeast Institute and the National Technical School. He started his own welding school in 2003 and ran it for 10 years before retiring.

But "it's hard to sit around when you're a do-er, at 5:30 in the morning, wondering what you're going to be doing for the rest of the day," he said.

He and other contractors formed the Guild, and decided to start what would become the only ethnic and minority-owned state-registered apprenticeship program in the state.

But to do so, it had to be linked to an educational institution.