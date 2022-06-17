Launch NY highlighting diverse founders with investment opportunity

BY NATALIE BROPHY

June 16, 2022

Launch NY highlighting diverse founders in latest investment round

Startup investors will have the opportunity to support three local companies led by diverse founders for as little as $5,000.

During the month of June and into July, accredited investors can invest in AireXpert, Arbol and CaHill Tech through Launch NY's online investor network.

Launch NY is a Buffalo-based startup incubator that supports early stage companies across Upstate New York by providing them with access to capital and free mentoring. The organization hosts an online platform for investors where they can research companies, review company pitches and invest, while Launch NY staff manages the investments.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

To join Launch NY's network, investors must be accredited, meaning they need to have at least $1 million in assets, excluding their home, or have earned at least $200,000 annually for the past two years as a single person or $300,000 as a married couple.

Nationally, Black and women founders combined receive less than 3% of all venture capital. Launch NY is highlighting these companies in an effort to close that funding gap.

"At a time when it’s so important to lift up our community, we know investors, just like our organization, want to connect with opportunities to support all startups, but especially those who are typically overlooked by the usual sources of venture capital in our region,” Launch NY President and CEO Marnie LaVigne said.

Of the companies in Launch NY's portfolio, more than 40% are led by a woman or have a Black person, Indigenous person or person of color as a founder. Many of those companies are part of Launch NY's diversity, equity and inclusion program, Founders Go Big, which started in 2020.

More about the featured companies:

AireXpert

AireXpert is a digital platform that enables airlines to manage unscheduled aircraft maintenance more efficiently by streamlining the process, leading to shorter passenger delays.

The Buffalo-based company was founded by Andy Hakes, a Black man with more than three decades of experience in the aviation industry.

Hakes describes his platform as "Slack on steroids," and it can be used throughout the maintenance process, from the time the plane breaks to the time it is fixed and back in the air.

Mechanics on-site at the airport use AireXpert's platform to communicate with the airline's technical support center, which is usually located in another city. The mechanics have the AireXpert app on their phones or tablets, and the technical support center has the platform up on their computer screens. The different parties can then all work together to solve the problem and get the plane flying again.

AireXpert received $125,000 in funding from Launch NY in February. Whatever money is raised from investors as a result of this opportunity will go toward hiring more employees, software development and marketing, Hakes said.

"We've got very strong support from a few airlines, so the money that we raise is going directly into things that will get a return in a very short amount of time," he said.

Arbol

Arbol was founded by two first-generation Latino college students who personally experienced how difficult it can be for those in school to cover their expenses.

Arbol helps low-income students stay in school and graduate by providing them with microgrants to pay for non-tuition expenses. Arbol also helps students create a budget and connects them to a community of mentors and supporters.

The student grants are funded through donations, of which Arbol takes 12% for operations costs.

Arbol is part of Launch NY's Founders Go Big program, and previously received $60,000 from the organization, co-founder David Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez and co-founder Favio Osorio are working to raise $500,000 to keep growing their company and are hopeful this opportunity with Launch NY will help them get there. With the funds, they plan to hire more staff, especially on the student support side, and upgrade their platform.

"We definitely believe that we have a great business that is leading with impact," Osorio said. "We have a wonderful opportunity to continue to grow the business, especially if we continue to gather around more and more people that believe in our vision, and I think we're going to find people that follow that vision within this group of investors."

CaHill Tech

CaHill Tech is targeting the next generation of construction workers by offering skills and safety training through a smartphone app.

CaHill Tech's aQuiRe app contains thousands of videos on everything from how to read a tape measure correctly to how to pour concrete. The videos are shot on job sites and feature workers with years of experience sharing their knowledge with new workers.

To continue growing CaHill Tech, founder Carley Hill – one of the few women leaders in the construction industry – wants to make her app as accessible as possible, especially to those in marginalized communities.

Hill believes her app is the perfect platform to provide people with job readiness training, and is targeting populations such as immigrants and refugees, military veterans, people who were formerly incarcerated and young adults looking to start their careers.

The funds raised from Launch NY investors will help her do that.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"The social impact agenda that we have as a company with our mission is something that (these investments are) going to help make possible," Hill said.

Hill also plans to hire a chief operating officer for CaHill Tech in the near future.

CaHill Tech is part of Launch NY's Founders Go Big program and has received investments previously from the organization.

– Natalie Brophy

Want to know more? Two stories to catch you up:

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from Buffalo Next

SUNY Erie Community College is poised to cut staff by more than 150 people in the next month – and that’s just the beginning of the restructuring needed to keep the college alive, ECC President David Balkin told county legislators Thursday.

The Buffalo Niagara region added 1,400 jobs during May as it continued its slow but steady recovery from the Covid-19 recession. It is an encouraging sign for the region's economy at a time of soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

As Erie Community College works on its 2022-23 budget, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, in a letter to county legislators, warned that ECC has “one additional year of breathing room left” to make cost-cutting reforms or face dire consequences.

Richard S. Gold will retire as president and COO of M&T Bank early next year, wrapping up a career with the bank that began in 1989 and included helping to make M&T one of the Buffalo Niagara region's largest private employers.

SAA-EVI is preparing to launch the next phase of its Buffalo East Side affordable housing project by adding townhomes on nearby lots along Sycamore and Mortimer streets. The developer has already converted the former Buffalo Forge industrial site into a $50 million housing complex.

Plans for a boutique hotel as part of the Elmwood Crossing project have been dropped in favor of more apartments.

After more than two years of planning, the Apartments at the Lyceum project is finally poised to move forward.

A hate crime put a spotlight on Buffalo's economically distressed neighborhoods and one of the city's more persistent problems: too few grocery options in some of its poorest areas. But in its wake, it also is leading to renewed momentum for an initiative that seeks do something about both.

Rochester cryptocurrency and blockchain firm Foundry will expand into Buffalo, led by prolific Western New York tech entrepreneur Dan Magnuszewski, who was named chief technology officer of the company.

Detroit-based chemicals distributor PVS Chemicals has acquired local competitor Chemical Distributors to expand its operations in the Buffalo-area.

Kaleida Health could add more than 400 full-time employees by Jan. 1 under plans that will soon be submitted to the state Health Department to comply with a New York hospital staffing law.

Former 43North-winning housing startup Whose Your Landlord has pledged to donate $19,000 to Black-led nonprofit community organizations across the country in honor of Juneteenth.

A restaurateur is finalizing an agreement to open Newbury Salads at LECOM Harborcenter in space formerly occupied by the Healthy Scratch. He also has plans for locations in and around Buffalo General Medical Center.

The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund has received nearly $3 million in donations. The committee for the fund soon wants public input on rules to distribute the money.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Nursing homes can't retain caregivers. Could career ladder programs be a solution?: Perhaps paid training programs, which help employees advance their careers, make more money and provide better care, can help chip away at the staffing crisis in the nursing home industry.

2. A new build for Tops on East Side would have taken 'years': Renovating the Jefferson Avenue store will allow Tops to reopen it by the end of July, while building a new store would take years. That timeline is a major reason behind the company's decision to reopen, rather than rebuild, the location.

3. 43North aiming to attract high-growth companies to the region: Sam Eder moved to Buffalo from Austin, Texas, in January after his company Big Wheelbarrow won the 43North startup contest. Stipulating winning companies set up shop in Buffalo for at least a year is an important aspect of 43North's mission.

4. Rachel's Mediterranean Grill expands beyond Buffalo home: Rachel's has made it big in Western New York, and the family-owned business is now trying to expand the concept down the Thruway in New York and in larger markets such as Fort Worth, Texas.

5. Head of Delaware North restaurant group sees big changes unfolding: Dana Pellicano is stepping into the role amid challenges for the restaurant and catering industries.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach technology and startups reporter Natalie Brophy at nbrophy@buffnews.com.

Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.