Launch NY awards money to Buffalo startups

Launch NY, a nonprofit venture development organization headquartered in Buffalo, has awarded a total of $225,000 from its nonprofit Seed Fund and for-profit Limited Partnership fund to four companies.

Three of them are in Buffalo: Anaghe Atelier, a custom-crafted fashion brand; Verivend, which makes business-to-business payment software; and Zizo Technologies, a software company that helps engage workers by making completing daily tasks feel more like a video game.

Three companies received $10,000 follow-on investments from the nonprofit Seed Fund and for-profit LP Fund, two of them in Buffalo: Verivend and Feedback Solutions, which uses sensor technology to count how many people are in a building and adjust ventilation and other operations to conserve energy.

Launch NY provides free mentoring and seed funding to high-growth New York State startups.

