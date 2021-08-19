 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Launch NY awards money to Buffalo startups
0 comments

Launch NY awards money to Buffalo startups

Support this work for $1 a month
LOCAL AERIAL BUFFALO GEE (copy)
Buffalo News file photo

Launch NY, a nonprofit venture development organization headquartered in Buffalo, has awarded a total of $225,000 from its nonprofit Seed Fund and for-profit Limited Partnership fund to four companies.

Three of them are in Buffalo: Anaghe Atelier, a custom-crafted fashion brand; Verivend, which makes business-to-business payment software; and Zizo Technologies, a software company that helps engage workers by making completing daily tasks feel more like a video game.

Three companies received $10,000 follow-on investments from the nonprofit Seed Fund and for-profit LP Fund, two of them in Buffalo: Verivend and Feedback Solutions, which uses sensor technology to count how many people are in a building and adjust ventilation and other operations to conserve energy.

Launch NY provides free mentoring and seed funding to high-growth New York State startups.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five situations where you shouldn't use your credit card

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Mac's on Hertel gets new owner
Business Local

Mac's on Hertel gets new owner

  • Updated

Andy Huang, who brought octopus fritters and other Japanese street treats to Amherst eight years ago through Taisho Bistro, paid $850,000 through D&H Buffalo to acquire the two-story brick building at 1435 Hertel Ave.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News