Launch New York to devote $750,000 grant to boosting startups

Launch New York will use a $750,000 federal grant to help upstate startups prepare for the next stage of their growth.

Launch New York's new program, called "Fast Forward for Tech-Driven Startups," aims to help seed-stage companies get ready to raise more money and build up their operations. That support will be fueled by a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, distributed over a three-year period.

"What we've found is in getting a really strong pipeline of companies coming through, getting our seed funding, their needs actually only become more complex, more deep and wide, said Marnie LaVigne, president and CEO of Launch New York.

The Buffalo-based nonprofit venture organization serves the 27 westernmost counties of New York State, providing startups with access to seed fund capital and pro bono mentoring.

Fast Forward will help startups shift from one-on-one mentorship to what is essentially a panel of mentors, similar to a board the startup will have as it evolves, LaVigne said. These are companies on their way to seeking more investment, hiring more people and enhancing their marketing and product development.

"They're making progress, but they need more support around them," LaVigne said.