Late-night dorm raids at Medaille College spur protest

SGA members who took turns at the megaphone said the security incidents were the catalyst for students to begin talking about a variety of concerns on campus, including accessibility for disabled students, diversity and inclusion and even potholes.

“What is Medaille going to do to promote restorative justice?” asked Medaille freshman Lee Garcia. “We want to be in the loop on decisions like bringing a third-party security system onto campus. We want to meet with the board of trustees so students can share their experience. And we want to be involved in hiring a new president of Medaille College.”

The students invited Macur to speak but drowned him out when he said, “I promise to meet with you, as I did in March when first asked.”

DeKay received a better reception when she stepped to the microphone and recounted what her investigation revealed about that weekend.

She said three Vista security guards entered three student rooms on Saturday, Feb. 12, and some of the same guards – plus others – entered 11 other rooms starting at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.

The guards found some bottles of alcohol and took them, Macur said.