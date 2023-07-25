Larry, the orange lobster that landed in a tank at Tops Markets in Hamburg in May, has found a home – and it's a fancy one.

The rare crustacean will be on display in a new $77 million aquarium being constructed in Kansas City, Mo., called the Sobela Ocean Aquarium, which will be part of the Kansas City Zoo.

But this part might be a bit difficult for Buffalo Bills fans to take: He is now known as Larry Lombardi, in honor of the Lombardi Trophy and the Kansas City Chiefs' recent Super Bowl wins, according to KMBC News in Kansas City.

The 1-in-30-million lobster was found by workers at the Tops store who noted its bright orange color, which stood out among its mud red peers. After confirming the lobster was indeed a rare specimen, it called the Aquarium of Niagara in Niagara Falls, which worked with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to find him a forever home.