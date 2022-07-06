Larkin Development pursues adaptive-reuse of former Larkin Men's Club into apartments

A former church rectory that later became home to the Larkin Men's Club for workers at the Larkin Co. is finally getting ready for a new use as market-rate apartments – a decade after it was acquired by the Zemsky family's Larkin Development Group.

The husband-and-wife team of Michael Myers and Kayla Zemsky – daughter of Larkin principals Howard and Leslie Zemsky – are directing the company's effort to renovate the 2.5-story red-brick structure at 696 Seneca St. into 10 one- and two-bedroom residential units, plus a 1,000-square-foot first-floor commercial space, for office or retail use.

The apartments will range in size from 775 square feet to just over 1,100 square feet, according to architectural drawings.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Under plans by Thomas Kujawa of Schneider Architectural Services, the $2.375 million project – which will be reviewed by the Buffalo Preservation Board on Thursday – calls for restoration in accordance with standards set by the National Park Service and the State Historic Preservation Office. That will qualify the project for state and federal historic tax credits.

"The Seneca Street building facade has gone through many changes over the years," Kujawa wrote in his letter accompanying the application. "We are going to peel back and remove the changes."

Constructed in 1890 as the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church Rectory, the 16,000-square-foot Italianate and Romanesque Revival building extends from Seneca to Swan Street in the back. It consists of three two-story brick-and-wood-frame buildings erected in 1889, 1904 and 1916, with a cathedral entrance on Seneca, dormers and two chimneys.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

It's adjacent to the fire station at the corner of Seneca and Swan, and across Seneca from the back of the Larkin Center of Commerce. It's also across Swan from both the Delaine Waring African Methodist Episcopal Church and Swan Street Diner.

It was originally owned by the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, but was acquired along with the adjacent church by the Larkin Co. in 1911 after construction of the Larkin Administration Building next to the church. Larkin later turned the church into an auditorium for its headquarters, but demolished it for a parking lot in 1936 when the company shrank.

Meanwhile, the rectory had been converted into the Larkin Men's Club. It became Lee's Lounge & Bar by 1940, and eventually a boarding house. Larkin acquired it for $300,000 in 2011 from Joseph Hennigan, with plans for an apartment conversion after it finished its Millrace Commons project, which opened a year ago and filled its 70 apartments within three months.

"That's the story of so many things in the neighborhood, where they've had such long incubation periods," Kayla Zemsky said, noting that before Covid, they were considering commercial space for the building.

Some of the apartments will benefit from chapel-style ceilings.

"Essentially, we're trying to keep as much as exists in the building, and the biggest part will be returning the exterior facade to its glory days," Zemsky said.

Besides Preservation Board approval, Larkin officials also plan to see a zoning variance this month, as well as minor site plan approval, while applying for a building permit in September, with work by Pike Construction Co. starting in October. The goal is to complete work by August 2023.