Lancaster's Angry Buffalo brings back plan for sports arena for flag football

A century-old neighborhood bar and restaurant that is known in the eastern suburbs for its flag-football league is looking to up its game.

After more than seven years of planning, Lancaster's Angry Buffalo @ The Rose Garden is ready to construct an enclosed sports arena on its 9-acre site on the south side of Wehrle Drive to host its football games but also volleyball and pickleball.

Designed by Metzger Civil Engineering, the proposed 33,600-square-foot, one-story arena just west of Harris Hill Road would feature an athletic field for flag football, but would also have additional sports courts and 130 parking spaces.

The project has been in the works since at least 2015. The business owners received a rezoning of 8.6 acres in 2016, to enable what was then a $2 million project, with a 26,400-square-foot structure. But after getting the green light from town officials, nothing happened until now, when they came back to the town Planning Board for environmental and site plan review.

The project received that backing on Wednesday, and now it goes to the Town Board.