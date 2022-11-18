 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lancaster's Angry Buffalo brings back plan for sports arena for flag football

  • Updated
  • 0
Angry Buffalo

The Angry Buffalo @ The Rose Garden, in Lancaster, is planning to construct a sports arena to host flag-football games and other sports.

 Google
Support this work for $1 a month

A century-old neighborhood bar and restaurant that is known in the eastern suburbs for its flag-football league is looking to up its game.

After more than seven years of planning, Lancaster's Angry Buffalo @ The Rose Garden is ready to construct an enclosed sports arena on its 9-acre site on the south side of Wehrle Drive to host its football games but also volleyball and pickleball.

Designed by Metzger Civil Engineering, the proposed 33,600-square-foot, one-story arena just west of Harris Hill Road would feature an athletic field for flag football, but would also have additional sports courts and 130 parking spaces.

The project has been in the works since at least 2015. The business owners received a rezoning of 8.6 acres in 2016, to enable what was then a $2 million project, with a 26,400-square-foot structure. But after getting the green light from town officials, nothing happened until now, when they came back to the town Planning Board for environmental and site plan review.

People are also reading…

The project received that backing on Wednesday, and now it goes to the Town Board.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Proposed flag football arena clears 1st hurdle

A Lancaster sports bar seeking rezoning of 8.6 acres of land to build an enclosed sports arena has cleared the first hurdle. But the town Planning Board’s rezoning approval Wednesday night for the land to a general business designation came with a caveat – restricting its use to commercial recreational activities. The condition came from board member Rebecca Anderson,

Lancaster sports bar gets intial OK for rezoning for recreational facility

A Lancaster sports bar seeking to rezone 8.6 acres of land to build an enclosed sports arena has cleared the first hurdle. The town Planning Board approved rezoning the land with a caveat – restricting it to commercial recreational activities. The condition came from board member Rebecca Anderson, who expressed concern about the future of the land owned by

Rezoning needed for flag football sports arena proposed for Lancaster

A Lancaster sports bar wants nearly nine acres of its land rezoned on Wehrle Drive to pave the way for an enclosed sports arena to house its popular flag football league games, as well as year-round soccer and lacrosse games. Angry Buffalo @ The Rose Garden is petitioning the Lancaster Town Planning Board on Wednesday to have 8.6 acres

Pond hockey for charity is a perfect fit in Lancaster

Pond hockey for charity is a perfect fit in Lancaster

With the Buffalo Regals up 1-0 after the first period of a tournament championship Sunday, coach Glenn Shupe told his team of 9-year-old boys to gather around. “I just told them they’ve got to keep playing their game, play strong, move the puck, get the shot,” he said. “The next goal is big.” But this wasn’t one of the

Cheap Eats; Visitors leave Angry Buffalo happy and content

What’s in a restaurant name? In the case of the Angry Buffalo at the Rose Garden, we hadn’t a clue. We’d heard it was a German restaurant, but now sported a revamped dining space and new menu, which we discovered offered a few unique twists on its food a la “gastro pub-esque.” Yet Angry Buffalo’s food matches the tavern’s

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to make the most out of Black Friday deals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News