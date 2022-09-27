Lancaster developer chosen to build single-family homes on Adams Street

A family-owned Lancaster homebuilding company was selected to build single-family homes on vacant lots in an East Side neighborhood, under a plan that is expected to be reproduced elsewhere in the city.

But program leaders will also consider whether to make changes to future versions of the initiative, to encourage more developers to submit proposals after the first round drew only four submissions, and just two from the Buffalo Niagara region.

Severyn Development plans to build seven homes on vacant lots on Adams Street, on a block between Sycamore and Genesee streets. The board of the Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corp. approved entering into a development agreement with the company.

The land bank is collaborating with the City of Buffalo, Evans Bank and MMB Realty on the Adams Street Infill Housing Initiative. The city provided 24 vacant lots that were turned into to 12 parcels. Two parcels will be set aside for a community use project, such as green space or a park.

The goal is to revitalize vacant lots with new homes that diversify the mix of housing on the block.

"It's something that we hope to replicate many times over, as well," said Brendan Mehaffy, the land bank's chairperson and executive director of the city's Office of Strategic Development.

Evans is providing a $2 million construction loan, at a below-market interest rate. The land bank has committed $500,000 to the initiative and will oversee development of the homes. MMB Realty, a women- and minority-owned firm, will market the homes for sale.

While the Adams Street initiative was promoted to developers and highlighted by the mayor at a City Hall press conference, only four developers submitted proposals. The other three respondents were a joint proposal by Habitat for Humanity Buffalo and WindsorTurner; Revolution Homes of Philadelphia; and R. Kyndall Development Group of Pittsburgh.

Severyn is locally owned, committed to a minority- and women-owned business use goal, and proposed a high-level of construction and finishes, said Jocelyn Gordon, the land bank's executive director.

"That [home] listing price, we felt, needs to be under that $300,000 mark and Severyn was responsive to that," Gordon said.

Severyn also offered to stay involved with the homebuyers during the warranty period after the home is sold, providing homeowner education and repairs if needed, Gordon said.

"Our goal is to help people build wealth, build equity, but by owning real estate," said William Severyn, the company's director of operations.

The Adams Street initiative called for a developer or developers to build as many as 10 single-family homes on the vacant lots. But it was up to the developers to propose how many homes they would build within the program's budget.

Severyn said seven homes was "a number that worked for us based on what the return was going to be."

Mehaffy said rising mortgage rates and construction costs, coupled with growing uncertainty over the housing market, may be why so few developers submitted proposals for the initiative.

"Overall, it's still a pretty challenging time in the real estate market," he said. "I think if there was a little bit more predictability in terms of the construction costs and mortgage rates as well, we probably would have received more responses at that point in time."

Some developers indicated they would have submitted proposals if the program were structured differently, Mehaffy said.

Program leaders will follow up with them to find out "what was it in the (request for proposals) that might have been off putting to you, so that we can consider whether that's an adjustment we need to make in the future or not," he said.

Construction of the homes is expected to start next spring, according to the land bank.