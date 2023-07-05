The parent of Dunkirk-based Lake Shore Savings Bank has agreed to restrictions on executive appointments, severance pay and some other areas, under an agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

The Federal Reserve regulates the parent company, Lake Shore Bancorp, while the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency regulates the bank itself.

Lake Shore Bank since February has been under a consent order with the OCC, over operational deficiencies identified by the regulator. The order did not find any deficiencies in the bank's financial health.

The written agreement between the Federal Reserve and Lake Shore Bancorp, dated June 28, requires the parent company to obtain prior written approval from the Federal Reserve before paying dividends and repurchasing shares.

The parent company must also provide prior notice of appointing new directors and senior officers, and comply with restrictions on severance payments.