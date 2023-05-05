Kim Liddell has led banks through turnarounds before.

So he said he is prepared for the challenges that come with serving as Dunkirk-based Lake Shore Bank's new president and CEO.

Liddell replaced Daniel Reininga, who retired after about 12 years as CEO. Lake Shore, which has 11 branches in Erie and Chautauqua counties, is under a consent order with the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, over operational deficiencies identified by the regulator.

Liddell said he will draw upon skills he developed helping get other banks, in Virginia and Maryland, on the right path.

"I learned that I was really a professional manager in the business of banking," said Liddell, 62. "And companies need that. They need leadership, and a little structure."

The North Carolina native talked about his plans for Lake Shore.

Q: What's your view of Lake Shore Bank?

A: Lake Shore's consent order is really operational. It has nothing to do with financials. It's really about making improvements in technology, making improvements in its operations, in general. That is a good thing.

I think we're well on our way to getting the bank right where the regulator thinks we should be.

From a financial standpoint, I feel like we're very solid.

Q: What are your goals?

A: Our No. 1 goal is to resolve the OCC's issues with how we've operated in the past. That's a little bit inwardly focused.

I do feel we have the opportunity to be nimble and sneak in and take some business away from the much larger entities, because I think we can be more attentive. That requires burning shoe leather, and requires outworking your competitor and requires being flexible in how you approach (customers') needs.

Q: You're new to the region, and you're following two CEOs who led Lake Shore for a combined 30 years. How do you make an impact?

A: Naturally, the consent order clears a lot of the deck. It allows for someone like me to come in and say, 'These are things you need to do to be successful.' And I have the experience, which is very helpful.

It is hard to follow two longtime CEOs. But you've got to get the employees on your side. You have to meet with them regularly, talk to them regularly.

My job is to build relationships with everybody in the company, and keep a smile on my face and help customers. And make sure that we're changing, but changing to make the company stronger and better for everybody.