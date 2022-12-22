Lake Shore Bank CEO to retire in May

Lake Shore Bancorp's president and CEO, Daniel P. Reininga, plans to retire in May 2023, the Dunkirk-based bank announced Thursday.

Reininga, 64, has served as president and CEO since 2011. He was named an outside director of the bank in 1994, and was appointed the bank's chief operating officer in 2010.

“Dan served the bank with distinction through periods of rapid growth, as well as the aftermath of the Great Recession and through the Covid pandemic,” said Kevin M. Sanvidge, the board's chair. “Lake Shore is serving more communities and consumers than ever before, and much of that is due to Dan’s vision, and his team’s execution of his vision.”

The bank said the board will conduct a national search for Reininga's successor. He will remain the CEO until the bank's annual shareholders meeting on May 17.

“I have been privileged to work with extraordinary bankers, as well as board and community members during the last 12 years,” Reininga said. “I will treasure that work, but more so the relationships attached to it. And, above all, I know I am leaving the bank in capable hands as we continue to follow our mission of putting people first.”

Lake Shore has 11 branches in Erie and Chautauqua counties.

Reininga's announcement comes about a month after the bank announced it was expanding its leadership team, with two newly created executive roles. Jennifer Zatkos was named chief operating officer and Robert Cortellucci was named chief technology officer.

Earlier this year, a federal agency's regulatory order criticized the bank's technology compliance and governance.

In July, Lake Shore disclosed it had signed an agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, its chief regulator. That came after the bank acknowledged it had "experienced a data security incident" last November that "prevented employees from accessing internal systems and data for a limited period of time."