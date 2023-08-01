The cost of resolving regulatory issues hit home in Lake Shore Bancorp's second-quarter earnings.

The Dunkirk-based parent of Lake Shore Bank reported a 52% drop in profits from a year ago, to $816,000 from $1.7 million.

The bank's non-interest expenses increased 29% from a year earlier, to $5.9 million, up $1.3 million from a year earlier. The total included $513,000 in professional service expenses such as legal, auditing services, regulatory assessments, and consulting costs.

Lake Shore's salary and benefits costs rose by $351,000, or 14%, due to adding staff, salary increases, and the cost of attracting and retaining employees.

“Lake Shore’s 2023 second quarter performance was solid despite significant expenses connected to our efforts to remediate previously disclosed regulatory matters,” said Kim Liddell, who was named president and CEO in April, after Daniel Reininga retired.

Lake Shore Bank since February has been under a consent order with the OCC, over operational deficiencies identified by the regulator. The order did not find any deficiencies in the bank's financial health.

– Matt Glynn