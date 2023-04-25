Lake Shore Bancorp has named Kim C. Liddell as its new president and CEO.

Liddell, 62, succeeds Daniel P. Reininga, who retired in early March.

Liddell has 35 years of experience in banking. He was president and CEO of 1880 Bank in Maryland from 2010 until it was acquired in 2020 by BV Financial. He has served as a director of BV Financial and BayVanguard Bank since then.

Dunkirk-based Lake Shore Bancorp is the parent of Lake Shore Bank, which has 11 branches in Chautauqua and Erie counties. The bank has been under scrutiny from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency over deficiencies in its governance and practices, but not its financial health.