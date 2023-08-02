Lake Shore Bancorp, which named a new CEO in April, continues to reshape its leadership team.

The Dunkirk-based parent of Lake Shore Bank named Taylor Gilden as chief financial officer and Rachel Foley as chief operating officer.

Gilden joined the bank in June as chief strategy officer. He takes over as CFO from Foley, who has served in that role since 2006.

Foley, a Lake Shore veteran who joined the bank in 1999, succeeds Jennifer Zatkos as COO. Zatkos resigned from that newly created role at the bank after only five months.

"Jennifer wanted to spend more time with her family," said Kim Liddell, the bank's president and CEO. "The role required significant more time than she expected."

In their new positions, Gilden will be responsible for the organization’s financial and risk management and reporting, while Foley will be responsible Lake Shore's deposit and retail loan operations.

Gilden brings strategic experience in financial performance, risk management and mergers and acquisitions, Liddell said.

"New DNA is important to the health and strength of any team," Liddell said. "Rachel's an integral part of what we're doing, and it's important to keep that connectivity to the community."

Liddell, who has previously led other banks through turnarounds, was named Lake Shore's president and CEO after Daniel Reininga resigned.

Lake Shore has been under pressure from regulators to fix operational deficiencies. No issues were identified with the bank's financial health.

Liddell said Lake Shore is making progress on complying with the regulators' requirements. And he said he is confident about the leadership team the bank has assembled.

"We feel like we have the making of a real powerhouse in terms of management capability, get through our regulatory order, and then we believe there's a lot more for this 132-year-old company to do," he said. "I'm a big believer in growing through (mergers and acquisitions)."