Lake Shore Bancorp hires new executives after criticism from regulators

Lake Shore Bancorp has hired executives to fill two newly created roles, in the wake of a federal agency's regulatory order criticizing the Dunkirk-based bank's technology compliance and governance.

Lake Shore on Tuesday announced Jennifer Zatkos as chief operating officer and Robert Cortellucci as chief technology officer.

Zatkos had been Voyager Digital's head of fraud since February. Prior to that, she worked for M&T Bank, most recently as its director of financial crimes case intake and investigations.

Cortellucci was previously manager of information technology at FedEx Trade Networks. He has over 20 years of information technology management experience in different industries.

In July, Lake Shore disclosed it had signed an agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, its chief regulator. That came after the bank acknowledged it had "experienced a data security incident" last November that "prevented employees from accessing internal systems and data for a limited period of time."

A subsequent investigation found "unauthorized access to certain data," but no impact on the bank's core systems and "no evidence that customer personal information was misused," according to a document the bank filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission last summer.

According to the agreement with the OCC – a division of the U.S. Treasury Department – regulators found "unsafe or unsound practice(s)" at the bank, including those related to "information technology security and controls and information technology risk governance."

The agency's order spelled out remedies for the bank, including a directive to "ensure that the bank has competent management in place on a permanent and full-time basis" within 60 days and continually afterward. The bank didn't have a chief operating officer or a chief technology officer until the two new appointments were made.

Lake Shore has 11 branches in Erie and Chautauqua counties.