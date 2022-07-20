 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lake Shore Bancorp cited by regulators for technology, governance issues

  • Updated
  • 0
lakeshore

Lake Shore Bancorp's headquarters in Dunkirk. 

 Matt Glynn/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

One of the region's smaller banks, Lake Shore Bancorp, has been slapped with a regulatory order from a federal agency, criticizing its technology compliance and governance – and questioning if its management is up to the task – after it suffered a data breach in its internal systems last November.

That's despite the bank continuing to be profitable, even posting a 70% increase in second-quarter profits less than 24 hours after disclosing that it had signed an agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, its lead bank regulator.

The surprise order – revealed by the Dunkirk-based savings bank in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday – came four months after the bank acknowledged it had "experienced a data security incident" last November that "prevented employees from accessing internal systems and data for a limited period of time."

People are also reading…

It started an internal investigation, notified law enforcement and the OCC and hired a digital forensics firm, which found "unauthorized access to certain data," but no impact on the bank's core systems and "no evidence that customer personal information was misused."

Even so, according to the agreement with the OCC – a division of the U.S. Treasury Department – regulators found "unsafe or unsound practice(s)" at the bank, including those related to "information technology security and controls and information technology risk governance."

sanvidge

Kevin Sanvdige, chairman of Lake Shore Bancorp's board. (Provided photo)

"Our team’s been working diligently over the past several months to institute the appropriate actions," CEO Daniel P. Reininga said. "Our board and management are committed to working with the OCC to fully address the matters."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The July 13 agreement doesn't spell out specific problems that the agency found. But the requirements imposed upon the bank hint at the areas of concern – including a directive to "ensure that the Bank has competent management in place on a permanent and full-time basis" within 60 days and continually afterward.

The order specifically identifies the CEO, the chief operating officer, the chief technology officer and the information security officer, but notes that it's not limited to them. The latter three positions do not currently exist at Lake Shore, so they would have to be created.

reininga

Daniel P. Reininga, president and CEO of Lake Shore Savings Bank.

Under the order, Lake Shore's board of directors must evaluate the bank's officers' "capabilities to perform present and anticipated duties" within 60 days and then annually, and must determine if changes need to be made to the management team.

It also must ensure the officers have "sufficient authority" to fulfill their jobs, carry out board policies, ensure compliance with corporate governance and decision-making procedures, and manage daily operations.

If, after assessing each officer's "experience, qualifications and performance," the board allows an individual to continue in their role but with additional training or skills development, it must develop and implement a written plan to do so, with benchmarks to evaluate effectiveness. But if changes are needed, or if a position becomes vacant, the bank must first notify the OCC, and must then obtain consent for any new appointments to those positions.

The board also must create a three-member compliance committee to monitor and oversee the bank's adherence to the agreement.

It also must develop and implement a program to assess and manage the bank's information technology activities. .

And it must adopt a security program to protect the confidentiality of customer information and prevent threats or unauthorized access to that information.

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lake Shore Bancorp makes change at chairman

Lake Shore Bancorp makes change at chairman

For the first time in seven years, Lake Shore Bancorp has a new chairman. Kevin M. Sanvidge, a Fredonia resident, was named to the position after his predecessor, Gary W. Winger, reached the mandatory retirement age. Winger had been on the board since 1997, and served as chairman since 2013. Sanvidge has been a director since 2012. He retired

Samantha Golombek joins Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.

Samantha Golombek joins Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank welcomed Samantha Golombek as Orchard Park Regional Branch Sales Manager. Golombek earned her Bachelor of Science Degree and Master of Business Administration degree from Medaille College.  She is also a graduate of the Pennsylvania Advanced School of

Michael Noville joins Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.

Michael Noville joins Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank welcomes Michael Noville as Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer. Noville holds an Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the State University College at

Lake Shore Bancorp CEO's compensation drops 13 percent

Lake Shore Bancorp CEO's compensation drops 13 percent

Lake Shore Bancorp president and CEO Daniel P. Reininga had total compensation of $470,023 in 2018, down about 13 percent from the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. Reininga’s compensation included a salary of $335,000, which was up 7 percent from the year before. His total compensation dropped mainly because he received stock awards worth $89,200 in 2017,

Lake Shore Bank profits reach $4 million

Lake Shore Bank profits reach $4 million

Lake Shore Bancorp reported full-year profits of $4 million for the first time. The Dunkirk-based parent of Lake Shore Savings Bank recorded an 18 percent increase in 2018 from $3.4 million in 2017. Its fourth-quarter profits of $1 million were boosted by a $354,000 decrease in its income tax expense, and a 10 percent increase in net interest income. Lake Shore Bank

Lake Shore Bank finishes year above $500 million in assets

Lake Shore Bank finishes year above $500 million in assets

Lake Shore Bancorp finished the year with more than $500 million in assets for the first time in its history. The Dunkirk-based parent of Lake Shore Bank reported $519 million in assets at the end of 2017, compared to $489 million a year ago. Its fourth-quarter profits soared to $580,000, from $140,000 a year earlier. A big factor was the bank’s $755,000

Lake Shore Bank's profits fall 63 percent

Lake Shore Bank's profits fall 63 percent

Lake Shore Bancorp’s first quarter profits fell 63 percent from a year ago, to $716,000 from $1.95 million, due to a sharp dropoff in gains from the sale of securities. A year ago, Lake Shore benefited from a $1.6 million pre-tax gain on the sale of securities, compared to a securities sale gain of only $25,000 in the first

Lake Shore CEO's total compensation rises 27 percent

Lake Shore CEO's total compensation rises 27 percent

Lake Shore Bancorp’s president and CEO saw his total compensation increase 27 percent last year, to $538,134. As part of that compensation package, Daniel P. Reininga, 58, had a salary increase of 5.3 percent, to $298,000, according to a regulatory filing. Reininga also received a boost from stock and option awards and a bonus. At the start of this

Lake Shore CEO gets 5 percent raise

Lake Shore CEO gets 5 percent raise

Lake Shore Bancorp’s president and CEO is getting a 5 percent raise. Daniel P. Reininga’s base salary this year increased to $313,000 from $298,000 last year, the Dunkirk-based parent of Lake Shore Savings Bank said in a regulatory filing. The change took effect in January. The pay increase was part of an amended employment agreement between the bank and

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New construction makes its return to Buffalo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News