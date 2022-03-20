 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lafayette Brewing Co. to get second-floor patio balcony
Lafayette Brewing Co. to get second-floor patio balcony

Patios are all the rage these days for restaurateurs – and Earl Ketry and Rocco Termini don't want to be the exception.

Lafayette Brewing proposed patio photo-rendering #2

A photo of the outside of the Hotel @ the Lafayette from Washington Street, with a rendering of a proposed new second-floor patio balcony.

Ketry, owner of Lafayette Brewing Co. inside Termini's Hotel@ the Lafayette, is planning to construct a cantilevered 3,000-square-foot second-floor patio balcony on the south side of the historic building. The all-steel black structure will attach to the wall and hang over the adjacent parking lot 22 feet high, with fencing around it and a single exterior staircase down.

Lafayette Brewing proposed patio photo-rendering #1

A photo of the outside of the Hotel @ the Lafayette from one angle, with a rendering of a proposed new second-floor patio balcony.

The Buffalo Preservation Board last week cleared the $750,000 project for the restaurant, designed by Benjamin Siegel's BMS Design Studio.

If that wasn't enough, the panel also green-lighted a separate $80,000 proposal by William Breeser, owner and developer of 1225 Niagara St., to replace a window with a door on the north side of the building to provide access to an outdoor patio for his new tenant, Mint Cocktails & Kitchen.

Mint Cocktails logo
