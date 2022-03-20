Lafayette Brewing Co. to get second-floor patio balcony

Patios are all the rage these days for restaurateurs – and Earl Ketry and Rocco Termini don't want to be the exception.
Ketry, owner of Lafayette Brewing Co. inside Termini's Hotel@ the Lafayette, is planning to construct a cantilevered 3,000-square-foot second-floor patio balcony on the south side of the historic building. The all-steel black structure will attach to the wall and hang over the adjacent parking lot 22 feet high, with fencing around it and a single exterior staircase down.
The Buffalo Preservation Board last week cleared the $750,000 project for the restaurant, designed by Benjamin Siegel's BMS Design Studio.
If that wasn't enough, the panel also green-lighted a separate $80,000 proposal by William Breeser, owner and developer of 1225 Niagara St., to replace a window with a door on the north side of the building to provide access to an outdoor patio for his new tenant, Mint Cocktails & Kitchen.